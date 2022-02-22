Fortnite U-Shaped earthquake outline shows the oncoming destruction of the island 

If recent leaks are to be believed, Fortnite players might say goodbye to Tilted Towers once again. There have been a few earthquakes that have seemingly been following a particular path. Now, a leak seems to have predicted the path the earthquakes will take.

If the path is correct, it doesn't bode well for Tilted Towers or its surrounding areas. Three primary landmarks will be destroyed by the earthquakes, and they're all near Tilted. Here's what the damage path will more than likely look like.

Fortnite leak shows how the earthquakes will destroy the island

The leak comes courtesy of Koooooomar on Twitter, who has provided gamers with a lot of insider information about the latest weather event. The initial thought was that Tilted itself would get hit with earthquakes, but that doesn't seem to be the case now.

Koooooomar @koooooomar



However, the path of the



leaks I have seen several posts showing the earthquakes go through Tilted Towers because of the 3 craters.However, the path of the #Fortnite earthquakes is actually a "U" shape going AROUND Tilted. I mapped out and rendered the spline so you can see the REAL path. #Fortnite leaks I have seen several posts showing the earthquakes go through Tilted Towers because of the 3 craters. However, the path of the #Fortnite earthquakes is actually a "U" shape going AROUND Tilted. I mapped out and rendered the spline so you can see the REAL path. #Fortniteleaks https://t.co/b9qh0dunBs

The earthquakes will likely take a U-shaped path around Tilted. They'll probably come close and may even damage the entryway to the POI, but for now, it seems like they're only going to destroy the following Fortnite landmarks:

Coffee shop

Red house

Seven Outpost

Gas station

Koooooomar @koooooomar



There will be fissures forming across the island over time. The areas with the red cracks (I lit them red for visibility) will form as the earthquake goes on



The 3 buildings that will fall into a crater are marker in blue



#Fortniteleaks And a BIG leak for the end of today...There will be fissures forming across the island over time. The areas with the red cracks (I lit them red for visibility) will form as the earthquake goes onThe 3 buildings that will fall into a crater are marker in blue And a BIG leak for the end of today...There will be fissures forming across the island over time. The areas with the red cracks (I lit them red for visibility) will form as the earthquake goes onThe 3 buildings that will fall into a crater are marker in blue#Fortniteleaks https://t.co/T0A6uscVDS

That doesn't mean that the fan-favorite POI is safe, though. If the earthquakes continue on that path, they'll form a rough circle around Tilted, potentially causing it to be swallowed up.

For whatever reason, Epic Games likes to mess with Tilted Towers more than any other POI. They repeatedly destroy it and bring it back in a nearly endless cycle.

Tilted Towers always gets destroyed (Image via Epic Games)

Though these leaks don't show Tilted being destroyed directly, there's still a month left in the season. If history is any indication, Tilted may not be around for Chapter 3 Season 2.

Either way, the Fortnite earthquakes are moving fairly rapidly, so the destruction should be taking place soon.

The earthquakes are likely coming from the Imagined Order, setting up a climactic final battle with Dwayne Johnson's Foundation and the rest of The Seven.

