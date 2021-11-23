Fortnite unlimited XP trick found in Chapter 2 Season 8 (New working method)

Fortnite Creative maps are one of the best ways for players to level up in Chapter 2 Season 8, provided they have XP enabled. Many of them have it enabled, but Epic Games disables it after discovering how much XP players are earning from it.

Yesterday, a map appeared to award nearly 8,000 XP a second if players did a few things correctly. That was quickly removed and the XP disabled. However, a new map has cropped up that players can earn tons of XP on. Here's the map and how it works.

Fortnite Creative map awards unlimited XP for players

This map allows players to earn tons of XP, but it is likely a temporary solution to the XP problem that has plagued players in Chapter 2 Season 8. However, for now, it's a great method for players to earn tons of XP. It's supercharged right now, which makes it that much better for leveling up.

The map code is 8313-1274-4702. There are a few ways for this map to provide XP for players. The first is to simply respawn over and over again. Players will earn 984 XP each time, and it only takes a few seconds to respawn. This will add up quickly.

Players can also exploit a bit of a glitch in the game. If they build a 1 x 1 with a ramp, as seen in the video, and then respawn. They'll get the respawning XP, and then they'll be able to shoot the sign in the game, which will award over 1,000 XP each time they hit it.

For now, this XP method is currently working, but it may be removed pretty quickly. Epic Games prefers not to allow these methods to exist so that players earn XP the normal way.

However, if players go quickly, they can earn a lot of XP while it still exists.

