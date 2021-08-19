Fortnite unvaults 3 fan-favorite weapons from the past

Fortnite will vault and unvault weapons all the time. Any weapon that is currently a part of the game can be removed in a moment's notice. They do this for a couple of reasons. First of all, this helps keep the game fresh, which is extremely helpful in a game as repetitive as Fortnite. Secondly, it provides an opportunity to add themed weapons or remove weapons that don't fit the theme.

Fortnite is bringing back Wild Weeks, which debuted in Chapter 2 Season 6, for the end of Season 7. Each week will have a unique gameplay aspect emphasized. This week, Fortnite has unvaulted three popular weapons from its past for Wild Weeks.

Fortnite has unvaulted three fan favorites for Wild Weeks

This week, Fortnite has brought back a long lost feature that many players enjoyed: suppression. The suppressed weapons offered the chance to be a little more stealthy and attract a lot less attention. These weapons are perfect for people who prefer to lay low in a Fortnite match rather than attack every passerby.

All Epic/Legendary ARs, Pistols & All Snipers have been replaced with their silenced version for a week (Pubs only) pic.twitter.com/3ZzJyuC1JK — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 19, 2021

In fact, all Epic and Legendary pistols, assault rifles and snipers are no longer in the game. They've been replaced (probably very briefly) with their suppressed counterparts. The Legendary suppressed pistol does 28 damage. The Legendary suppressed assault rifle does 33 damage. The Legendary suppressed sniper rifle does 100 damage.

The best AR in the game besides Infantry Rifle. — Kold_Kalculated_Konservative_1776 (@1776Kold) August 19, 2021

Fortnite is utilizing the suppressed weapons to fight the impending alien attack. Silenced weapons provide more stealth for players and can shift the tides back in their favor. There are also more Prop-ifiers in the game, allowing players to be neither seen nor heard.

Wild Weeks was a fun mechanic from Chapter 2 Season 6 that is making a return. Image via Epic Games

This Wild Week, titled Sneak Week, will last from August 19 to August 26 and will likely be followed up with another themed week. There are also themed challenges for this week:

Deal damage with suppressed weapons (1,000) - 20,000 XP

Deal damage with suppressed weapons (5,000) - 30,000 XP

Deal damage with suppressed weapons (20,000) - 50,000 XP

These can all be passively completed by playing matches.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod