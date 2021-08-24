Fortnite update today (24th August): Abductors disabled, J Balvin Cup changes, and more

Fortnite sent out a random patch today. It's not part of a scheduled update or anything and doesn't seem to have anything to do with the story, but it has attempted to fix many problems. According to the FortniteStatus Twitter page, Fortnite players are facing many issues, and this latest patch should help alleviate those concerns.

Unexpected Fortnite patch tries to fix glitches

One issue that was plaguing Fortnite players was returning to the lobby during games. This is not something any player wants to experience, and it can happen at any time. A player on the cusp of a victory royale does not want to be sent back to the lobby for any reason. However, this patch has reportedly addressed the issue.

We are investigating issues with players being returned to the Lobby during games.



We will update you when we have more information. pic.twitter.com/leaqksxTo1 — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) August 24, 2021

Abductors, the alien ships that fly all over the map and can pick people and objects up, were also facing issues and have been temporarily disabled. They were present in the J Balvin Cup, but these and other items are not part of Competitive Fortnite. Although a patch has been released, this issue has not been fixed.

Abductors have also been having issues and have appeared in competitive, where they are not supposed to. Image via Epic Games

This has a bigger impact on the game because of the timing. The J Balvin Cup kicks off today, and some regions have already begun. This bug has caused Epic Games to disable the J Balvin Cup. The Middle Eastern region is experiencing the most issues because their tournament is currently disabled.

We’re delaying the start of the ME J Balvin Cup by 1 hour due to several issues in competitive playlists including Abductors being present in these modes. We’ll update you if there is another shift. — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) August 24, 2021

According to FortniteStatus, the patch was deployed as a maintenance patch. It was deployed three hours ago and was meant to improve the game's overall stability. Many issues were popping up, and players were having a difficult time with the game.

