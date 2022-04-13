Fortnite update v20.10 (hotfix) patch notes: Jetpacks return, Egg Launchers, and more

A brand new Fortnite hotfix has gone live on April 12 in the form of update v20.10.

As it is officially called, the Battle Royale v20.10 Apr 12 hotfix isn't a massive patch like some updates, but it contains some vital tweaks and changes. There's some decent stuff to look forward to with it.

A new in-game battle is underway, several beloved items are returning, some new items have been added, and competitive players can rest assured that some of these changes don't affect them.

Everything in the Fortnite Battle Royale hotfix v20.10

The team at Epic Games has always done a fantastic job in keeping things fresh on the BR island. While the hotfix isn't as massive as a change to a new season or an alteration to the map, it gets the job done.

Battle for Condo Canyon

Condo Canyon will be under attack with this new patch (Image via Epic Games)

First and foremost, the hotfix adds the Battle for Condo Canyon to Fortnite. The Resistance won the Battle for the Daily Bugle and saw funding stations for an Armored Battle Bus and a set of Turrets there.

Like that battle, loopers are tasked with continuing the fight against the Imagined Order in the Condo Canyon point of interest. The POI will get some great rewards if users help the Resistance win.

Return of Jetpacks

Fortnite has seen the return of Jetpacks (Image via Epic Games)

A key tactic for the Resistance fighters is raiding Imagined Order blimps and either taking them down from the inside or stealing the goods found there. Well, a returning item will be available on those IO blimps.

There are now Jetpacks hanging on the walls of the IO blimps that gamers can obtain. They have received an upgrade, as well, and Jetpacks now hover and strafe while players are in ADS mode.

Egg Launchers

The Egg Launcher will be available for a limited time (Image via Epic Games)

Another returning item is the Egg Launcher. Easter is upon us, and Fortnite is celebrating by bringing back the explosive Egg Launcher found in chests and as ground loot.

The Egg Launcher, of course, fires eggs. The unvaulted item will only be available for a limited time, but it is a wonderful way to deal explosive damage to enemies during that time.

Bouncy Eggs

Bouncy Eggs add more to the Easter theme in the battle royale (Image via Epic Games)

Bouncy Eggs are also unvaulted for a limited time to celebrate the Easter holiday alongside the Egg Launcher. These are consumables found as ground loot.

Gamers can consume Bouncy Eggs in Fortnite to lower the effect of gravity, making them jump higher and farther. This special item will also restore their shields slightly.

Competitive notes

The promotional graphic for Fortnite's competitive scene on the Epic Games website (Image via Epic Games)

At the end of the patch notes, Epic was sure to include some vital information for competitive players. They won't need to worry about the crazy Easter-themed items taking over.

The developer won't include egg Launchers and Bouncy Eggs in competitive playlists. Condo Canyon won't be under assault, but Huntmaster Saber will still be there. Also, Jetpacks will stay out of competitive for now as they go through an evaluation.

