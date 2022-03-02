Fortnite V-Bucks are now more expensive than the Russian Ruble

As of right now, the comparison of a Fortnite V-Buck to a U.S. Dollar is higher than that of a Russian Ruble.

A report was made that Robux from Roblox are worth more than the Russian Ruble. That had fans of the Epic Games battle royale looking to see just how their own virtual currency matched up.

Well, as it stands, V-Bucks are more expensive than the Ruble. Taking a look at USD, one V-Buck is a singular cent, while one Ruble falls even lower than that amount.

The world is watching as the Russia-Ukraine crisis goes on. This has led to some changes to a lot of the world economy, such as the price of oil, stock trading, and the worth of Russia's currency.

The Ruble has completely plummeted, reaching a record low that sees one Ruble equate to less than one cent in U.S. Dollars. That sees it equal to less than one V-Buck purchased in Fortnite.

Uncle Bo @SoWestTexas_ Fortnite V-Bucks hold more weight to the US dollar than a Russian Ruble. Fortnite V-Bucks hold more weight to the US dollar than a Russian Ruble.

In terms of USD, one V-Buck is just one cent. That means 100 V-Bucks equals $1, and upwards of 1000 V-Bucks is the equivalent of $10. That's how it has been since Epic Games released its battle royale with the virtual currency.

Currently, one Russian Ruble is equal to .0092 USD. A cent is one-hundredth of a U.S. dollar. That means the Ruble has dropped so low that it is only ninety-two ten-thousandths of a dollar.

Of course, V-Bucks are a currency only usable in the battle royale while the Ruble operates in real-world situations. It is still astonishing to see just how less it has become comparatively.

chunkylover34 @chunkylover341 Fortnite V-Bucks are currently worth more than the Russian Ruble. This is not a joke Fortnite V-Bucks are currently worth more than the Russian Ruble. This is not a joke 😂

No one would have imagined that we would be talking about how little their currency is worth compared to virtual currency in a video game.

The effects of what is happening in Europe are going to change the world, and for the most part, they already have. Thankfully, things like Fortnite and its V-Bucks can be used to escape the real world and keep gamers' minds off things.

