Fortnite v18.30 early patch notes: What players can expect from the next update

Fortnite v18.30 is coming soon and players are excited about what the update could bring to the table. The most recent update, v18.21, saw Fortnite receive a ton of new additions. New NPCs, like the Mummy and Containtment Specialist, dropped on the island and even brought new punchcards with them.

A brand new point of impact (POI) also debuted in v18.21. The Convergence, lovingly referred to as Cube Town, has arrived in the center of the map. A Dune crossover and so much more also came, and v18.30 is set to be another big update.

Fortnite collaborated with Dune in the last update. (Image via Epic Games)

Fortnite v18.30 isn't set to be released until Fortnitemares fourth and final week kicks off. Regardless, here's what players can expect to see in Fortnite after the update.

Fortnite v18.30 early patch notes: What to expect

According to iFireMonkey and the Fortnite Trello board, the following in-game issues are set to be fixed with the upcoming update:

Fixing an issue with the fall damage from the Sideways Scythe's smash attack.

Fixing an issue with the red dot indicator not showing on minimap for enemies firing.

Fixing an error message when trying to equip certain colors on Tricksy.

Fixing an issue with trees not loading in Creative.

Fixing a 'Save the World' issue where players get stuck in the Vault Dungeon.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Bugs set to be fixed in v18.30! Bugs set to be fixed in v18.30! https://t.co/WXahIuczeu

According to HYPEX, the new POI Cube Town, could be morphing into something else. A pyramid POI was leaked for this season but hasn't shown up, though The Convergence might end up being that rumored location.

It'll be a slow process, but there's evidence in the files to believe that it's coming very soon, and that it'll be with Cube Town and the Cube Queen.

HYPEX 🐐 @HYPEX The Cube Town MIGHT turn into a Pyramid slowly (the Pyramid that I talked about last season), because there's a string in the Cube Queen's effects that refers to her as the "Pyramid Tip", and she will also be holding her pickaxe after 18.30 with lightning effects around her! The Cube Town MIGHT turn into a Pyramid slowly (the Pyramid that I talked about last season), because there's a string in the Cube Queen's effects that refers to her as the "Pyramid Tip", and she will also be holding her pickaxe after 18.30 with lightning effects around her!

Also coming in v18.30 are a few new NPCs, including Shadow Midas and Remix Dusk. HYPEX pointed out that v18.30 will drop those two characters onto the island (among others) with their questlines. The fourth week of Fortnitemares will see these new NPCs and another set of cards revealed.

HYPEX 🐐 @HYPEX If you're wondering where is Shadow Midas or Remix Dusk, there's still another set of cards next week (Fortnitemares Week 4) which is the last set of cards. And it *SHOULD* have them + other unknown skins! If you're wondering where is Shadow Midas or Remix Dusk, there's still another set of cards next week (Fortnitemares Week 4) which is the last set of cards. And it *SHOULD* have them + other unknown skins! https://t.co/7UUqROkwVL

Fortnite v18.30 may not introduce a huge crossover or a new POI, but it's certainly going to be a huge update nonetheless. Players should keep in mind that when the next update does officially arrive, there will be a little bit of downtime for the game, as there always is.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan