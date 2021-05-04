Fortnite vs Apple lawsuit turns anarchic as court fails to mute over 200 kids screaming ‘Free Fortnite’

The Fortnite vs Apple lawsuit began today, one of the most important antitrust lawsuits of 2021, and was interrupted by hundreds of screaming kids.

This Fortnite vs Apple lawsuit has been in the works for some time now, and it’s a very important lawsuit for both parties. The outcome of this will certainly change Fortnite in many ways, no matter who wins. Amidst the mist of seriousness, several hundred Fortnite fans began screaming out "Free Fortnite," in defense of Epic Games.

Though the lawsuit has only just begun today, this marks one of the funniest moments on this serious topic.

Loyal Fortnite Fans

Fortnite is such a massive game that it’s no surprise it has thousands, maybe even millions, of fans across the world. Today, the internet has been full of love and has been defending Fortnite, as #FreeFortnite has been trending for quite some time now. The interruption during the actual lawsuit, however, is one of the most iconic moments of the day.

It appears they finally figured out how to mute everyone listening into the Apple vs. Epic Games lawsuit. People were playing Travis Scott and Marshmallow lmaoo — FNBRUnreleased (@FNBRUnreleased) May 3, 2021

Not only were fans shouting and screaming "Free Fortnite," it appeared that they were also playing Marshmallow and Travis Scott music while the lawsuit was going on. Of course, they had finally figured out how to mute everyone, but it was far too late as hundreds of fans already voiced their opinions in a matter of moments.

Meanwhile, there was also another moment in this multi-million dollar lawsuit in which an audio call cut out and a random child began to talk. The child then went on about how Fortnite sucks and even began making fun of Tim Sweeney, the CEO of Epic Games. It's always been apparent that there are people on both sides of the lawsuit, so that shouldn't be surprising. Overall, players and fans from either side will have to wait and see how this lawsuit ends.

