Fortnite Week 11 Challenges: How to visit Ghost and Shadow Ruins

Data miners have recently leaked the Fortnite Season 6 Week 11 Challenges. As part of the Weekly Challenge, loopers are required to visit the Ghost and Shadow ruin.

Players will get 24000 XP upon completion of the challenge. However, locating these POIs can be tricky. This article will disclose the location of the Ghost and Shadow Ruin so players can complete these Challenges quickly.

Fortnite Season 6: Locating the Ghost and Shadow Ruins

The Ghost and Shadow Ruins are remnants of war from a time when two factions were fighting to gain control over the territories. While gamers expect most of them to have disappeared, a couple of them remain around the island.

Loopers will be required to visit these two locations to complete the Week 11 Challenge.

The Ghost and Shadow Ruins are located at opposite ends of the map. Therefore, players might have to take two turns to complete the challenge.

These are the new challenges that will go live in less than 2 hours!

Players can find the Ghost Ruin towards the northwest corner of the island. Located above Coral Castle, the Shark POI of Season 2 serves as the location for Ghost Ruins.

Location of the Ghost ruin in Fortnite(Image via Fortnite.gg)

There is a cave inside the mouth of the shark-like structure. Loopers will be able to notice the Ghost logo hidden behind the ruins.

The Shark POI was once an Agency base and also served as the location of the Mythic Boss named Skye.

Shadow Ruin is located at the exact opposite end of the map. Hence reaching both POIs in the same game can be difficult to execute.

To reach the Shadow Ruins, players need to get off south of the Dirty Docks along the coastline. Shadow Ruins can be found where the Grotto POI used to be in Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 2.

Location of the Shadow ruin (Image via Fortnite.gg)

The region has been flooded since Fortnite Season 3 and hence serves as the Brutus' Basin. Venturing along the coastline will reveal a large shuttered entrance with the Shadow logo. This is the Shadow Ruin location in Fortnite.

Map Changes: The Grotto has now officially turned to SHADOW



• The Grotto has now officially turned to SHADOW (This is currently unknown if this is a real result of players' choice for Brutus)

Shadow Henchmen and Shadow Brutus, plus Shadow markings and a giant skull can now be found in the lair.

Visiting these two locations will complete the Challenge and players will be eligible to claim 24000 XP.

Fortnite Week 11 Challenges are really easy to complete and are a great way for players to earn massive amounts of XP and rank up before the season ends on June 7th.

Since the Challenge will be the same for everyone, players can expect these two locations to be popular drop in points. Therefore it is advisable to carry adequate weapons and ammunition.