Fortnite Week 3 Challenges (Chapter 2, Season 7): Where to place Boomboxes at Believer Beach

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 has roared into its third week. Along with that, as with every week, new Fortnite challenges have arisen.

Collecting cat food, alien artifacts, alien light communications and now placing boomboxes in Believer Beach are all part of the agenda. These challenges have just gone live, so players are likely rushing to get them done, making this a heavily trafficked location, at least for the time being.

Believer Beach is one of the larger POIs in Fortnite, so finding the right locations can be a bit tricky. Here's where to place boomboxes in Believer Beach.

Boomboxes in Fortnite

The challenge comes with a rather vague set of subtext explaining it. "I want eyes on Believer Beach. I've rigged some boomboxes with hidden cameras. You know what to do. These alien supporters know how to dance. I'll give 'em that. We'll keep an eye out for anything else."

This is likely connected to the upcoming live event that will be held at Believer Beach (a Fortnite live concert is very likely). Several weeks of challenges for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 have been leaked ahead of time.

Week 3, Week 4, Week 5, and Week 6 Challenges pic.twitter.com/hqYJYcRgL9 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) June 22, 2021

The first location, in Believer Beach of course, is found near the edge of the water, in front of one of the alien markings that have permeated the POI. It is located next to some beach chairs.

The first boombox in Believer Beach. Image via YouTube

The second location is in the center of the POI, right in front of the place where the live event is likely to be held. It is located directly in front of some equipment, including a telescope, that is set up for the event.

The second boombox location. Image via YouTube

The third and final boombox is located across the center and in front of a large bus. These two are the closest together, making them the easiest route to completion for this particular challenge. Going from the second to the third or vice versa is probably the safest choice.

The third and final location. Image via YouTube

Simply interacting with two of these three boomboxes in Believer Beach will award Fortnite players 30,000 XP (the same as the rest of the challenges this week). The XP can be a real difference maker for earning battle pass rewards with the new battle pass system this season.

These Fortnite challenges went live just a little bit ago, so many players are likely rushing to complete them, promising to make this already popular POI even more crowded.

