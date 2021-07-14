Fortnite Week 6 all Legendary Quests Guide: PayPhone Location | Prepper Supplies | Cow Decoys | Inflate A Bull

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 has come to its sixth week, making it roughly halfway over. For players looking forward to the next season, this is a welcome development. For those enjoying it, though, it is racing to the finish line. As with every new week during a Fortnite season, there are new challenges and things to do. This helps keep the game fresh. This week, there are several intriguing Legendary Quests.

Fortnite Week 6 Legendary Quests

Here is a week 6 legendary quest cheat sheet if you have any problems!



Via: @JayKeyFN

The first Legendary quest is to "Get Slone's orders from a Payphone". This can be completed rather easily, as all players will need to do is simply talk to Slone. It is unclear how much help Slone needs to fight the aliens right now, but she's offering a whopping 15,000 XP just to talk to her. There are 15 locations that have a payphone, so land at one and complete the challenge by talking to her via the payphone. For a more detailed walkthrough, check out the guide here.

Southeast of Fork Knife Food Truck

Catty Corner

Slurpy Swamp

Retail Row

Yellow Steel Bridge

Northeast of Dinky Dish

Misty Meadows

South of Steamy Spaceship

South of Steel Farm

Holly Hatchery

Southeast of Hydro 16

Believer Beach

Blue Steel Bridge

Mowdown

Pleasant Park

Payphone in Fortnite. Image via Fortnite Insider

The second legendary quest is to place prepper supplies on Hayseed's Farm. This one isn't too difficult either, because it only requires finding the right spots to interact with (by holding down whatever button is prompted). Hayseed's Farm, also known as Steel Farm, is located just to the east of Corny Complex. For a more detailed look, check out the guide here. There are five spots to interact at to complete this challenge:

Beside the bridge over the river that is in between Corny Complex and Steel Farm

Beside some rocks along the dirt path

Beside the fence at the end of that dirt path

Behind the haybale in the field

South side of the main buidling

The third Legendary Quest this week is to place cow decoys in farms. Fortnite players just need to place three decoys, though there are 15 spots available to do so. For a more in depth guide, check this out.

Cow decoy locations. Image via Fortnite GG

The final challenge is to use an Inflate A Bull. This is a new item that was recently added and can be found in chests or purchased from Rick Sanchez. Simply equip it and use it, and the challenge is complete!

Fortnite has teased that the Inflate-A-Bull weapon will be released tomorrow!

Week 6 Challenges are live now.

