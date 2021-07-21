Fortnite Week 7 Challenges (Chapter 2 Season 7): Full list of all Epic & Legendary challenges

Tomorrow is a day all Fortnite players have been waiting for. New challenges will arrive for Chapter 2 Season 7's seventh week.
There will be new alien artifacts for players to find and there will be new challenges to complete and earn battle stars. This season, the battle pass is a little different. Players are no longer required to go through each item that is available in an ordered, tiered list.
Now, Fortnite players can buy almost any item they want in any order they want using the battle stars. Here are the upcoming challenges for this next week.
Fortnite Week 7 Challenges
This week, the players have several interesting challenges. Challenges will go live tomorrow, July 22nd, at approximately 10 a.m. EST. Here's the full list of Epic Quests that will be available tomorrow.
- Use the Recon Scanner to Spot an Enemy Player (1) – awards players 30,000 XP
- Visit Misty Meadows, Catty Corner and Camp Cod in a Single Match (3) – awards players 30,000 XP
- Search Ammo Boxes (5) – awards players 30,000 XP
- Defeat Riot (1) – awards players 30,000 XP
- Reach Top Speed in a Whiplash (1) – awards players 30,000 XP
- Drive a Whiplash Through the Storm (1) – awards players 30,000 XP
- Complete Whiplash Time Trials (1) – awards players 30,000 XP
Here is the list of Legendary Quests that will open tomorrow.
- Construct a Wooden Hatchery (1) – awards players 45,000 XP
- Mark an Alien Egg (1) – awards players 45,000 XP
- Collect Records from Pleasant Park or Craggy Cliffs (2) – awards players 30,000 XP
- Stoke Campfires Near Different Hatcheries (2) – awards players 30,000 XP
- Collect Parenting Books from Holly Hatchery or Retail Row (2) – awards players 30,000 XP
Completing all these challenges will award Fortnite players nearly 40,000 XP, which will go a long way in leveling up and getting battle stars and rewards.
Related: Fortnite could be adding Ferrari to the game
Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 7 is almost officially underway.