Fortnite Week 7 Challenges (Chapter 2 Season 7): Full list of all Epic & Legendary challenges

Tomorrow is a day all Fortnite players have been waiting for. New challenges will arrive for Chapter 2 Season 7's seventh week.

There will be new alien artifacts for players to find and there will be new challenges to complete and earn battle stars. This season, the battle pass is a little different. Players are no longer required to go through each item that is available in an ordered, tiered list.

Now, Fortnite players can buy almost any item they want in any order they want using the battle stars. Here are the upcoming challenges for this next week.

Will #Fortnite mess up again and release the week 7 challenges early (directly after v17.20 downtime)? — RutgerK (@RutgerK_) July 19, 2021

Fortnite Week 7 Challenges

This week, the players have several interesting challenges. Challenges will go live tomorrow, July 22nd, at approximately 10 a.m. EST. Here's the full list of Epic Quests that will be available tomorrow.

Use the Recon Scanner to Spot an Enemy Player (1) – awards players 30,000 XP

Visit Misty Meadows, Catty Corner and Camp Cod in a Single Match (3) – awards players 30,000 XP

Search Ammo Boxes (5) – awards players 30,000 XP

Defeat Riot (1) – awards players 30,000 XP

Reach Top Speed in a Whiplash (1) – awards players 30,000 XP

Drive a Whiplash Through the Storm (1) – awards players 30,000 XP

Complete Whiplash Time Trials (1) – awards players 30,000 XP

Riot in Fortnite. Image via 4Nite

Here is the list of Legendary Quests that will open tomorrow.

Construct a Wooden Hatchery (1) – awards players 45,000 XP

Mark an Alien Egg (1) – awards players 45,000 XP

Collect Records from Pleasant Park or Craggy Cliffs (2) – awards players 30,000 XP

Stoke Campfires Near Different Hatcheries (2) – awards players 30,000 XP

Collect Parenting Books from Holly Hatchery or Retail Row (2) – awards players 30,000 XP

Holly Hatchery. Image via Sportskeeda

Completing all these challenges will award Fortnite players nearly 40,000 XP, which will go a long way in leveling up and getting battle stars and rewards.

Related: Fortnite could be adding Ferrari to the game

These are the #Fortnite Week 7 Legendary Quests that release in 2 hours from now!



This week we're helping Bushranger raise an egg at hatcheries and helping to raise it!



Working on the challenge guide for them to release later 🗺👀 pic.twitter.com/vH5lDb8hvq — FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) July 21, 2021

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 7 is almost officially underway.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod