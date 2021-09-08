Fortnite Windwalker Echo: How exactly is the skin reactive?

Fortnite has added this hero from the Unreal Engine 5 demo to the game. Epic Games is showcasing the new tech using a certain protagonist who has now arrived in the Item Shop in Fortnite. She's been given the name Windwalker Echo, and she's already quite popular.

Currently, developers with an Unreal license can develop games using this engine, and some big ones have already begun. Fortnite players can now take part in this by purchasing and using the brand new Windwalker Echo skin. Additionally, the skin is reactive, giving players even more reason to hit up the Item Shop.

Introducing Slay, an animated sample project rendered entirely in #UE4, starring Windwalker Echo. ⚔️



The character asset used to create this inspirational and educational performance capture-based trailer are now available to download for free, with the full project coming soon! — Unreal Engine (@UnrealEngine) September 7, 2021

New reactive Fortnite skin: Windwalker Echo

The brand new skin hit the Item Shop last night and is currently still available. The skin only costs 800 V-Bucks, making it one of the cheapest reactive skins the game has ever had to offer. The question is, what is reactive about it?

The Fortnite Windwalker Echo skin has tattoos that will illuminate when opening chests. This makes it one of the easiest reactive skins to activate. Instead of doing something that many players don't always do, like getting eliminations or a Victory Royale, this one reacts to something that the majority of players will do in the majority of their matches: opening chests.

Opening chests is a lot more fun with the reactive Windwalker Echo skin. (Image via Epic Games)

Players often go right for a chest when they are landing, and sometimes even determine their landing spot based on the loot there. Opening chests is already a fun part of Fortnite, but with the Fortnite Windwalker Echo skin, it will just be a bit more fun.

Windwalker Echo is in the Featured section of the Item Shop, along with the Toon Meowscles bundle and items. She currently does not have any other cosmetics to go along with the skin.

There may be a pickaxe or a glider in the future, but it is currently just a standalone skin. It costs 800 V-Bucks, which is the cheapest a skin can cost.

