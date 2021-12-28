×
Fortnite is working on a weapon that can one-shot nearly every build in sight

Fortnite might be bringing a type of Hand Cannon back (Image via Epic Games)
Zachary Roberts
ANALYST
Modified Dec 28, 2021 08:09 PM IST
Fortnite is working on a brand new weapon. At the beginning of the chapter, Epic Games did something they had never done with the guns before: they replaced all of them. All the weapons cycled in and out from Chapter 1 and Chapter 2 were gone and replaced with brand new weapons. Now, they're working on a potent weapon that will also be entirely new to the game.

Fortnite adding an overpowered pistol to the game soon, leak suggests

The latest leak comes courtesy of HYPEX, a renowned Fortnite leaker. According to him, the weapon is very unfinished but will be pretty powerful.

Epic are working on an interesting Rare weapon (possibly pistol type) that does a lot of damage to builds, it's still very unfinished because the clip size is still not decided.- Shoots 1 shot every 2 seconds- Damage: 75 (113 Headshot)- Builds Damage: 400- Reload Time: 5

This new weapon, which might be a pistol, has the following stats:

  • Shoots once every two seconds
  • 75 damage per shot (113 for a headshot)
  • 400 damage to build
  • Reloads in five seconds

The damage it does to players is pretty significant, but the damage dealt to builds is extremely overpowered. 400 damage to a material will destroy almost every single build.

Metal walls have 500 health, but it takes them incredibly long to get full. If the shot is taken before it's complete, it will instantly break the wall. Wooden walls and brick walls stand absolutely no chance.

Even an armored wall with excellent health can be taken down in eight seconds with this new weapon. It's unfinished, and these stats may end up changing, but it seems that Fortnite is getting a build-breaking weapon.

Armored walls can be dropped in eight seconds with this gun (Image via Epic Games)
Based on the stats (and the fact that it might be a pistol type), this new weapon might be similar to a hand cannon. No other bullets would reasonably do that kind of damage, especially not light bullets.

@HYPEX sounds like a deagle but it does more damage to builds and longer reload

The only pistol that ever did that kind of damage was a hand cannon, which actually did 75 damage to players. Either way, this amount of damage hasn't been possible in Fortnite for a long time.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar
