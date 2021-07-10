Fortnite x LeBron James promotional goodies are now being sent to popular content creators 

Fortnite x LeBron James is getting some wind under the radar of late. Epic has been dispatching special promotional packages to popular content creators to build up the hype. Fortnite Season 7 has been offering a lot of amazing aspects to gamers. The Alien-themed season has kept gamers busy with regular updates and events.

Recently, several data miners revealed that the Fortnite x LeBron James collaboration event will be taking place soon. Gamers have been hyped about the event ever since the news broke out.

Epic's most recent promotional stint indicates that the upcoming collaboration event will be a grand one.

Fortnite x LeBron James: Content creators celebrate with new Epic merchandise

The speculation kicked off with a wall mural that came up in Chicago a few weeks ago. The mural displayed two spread wings with a golden crown in between. Loopers were divided into several factions and no one was able to predict what this mural indicated.

A few days later, data miners revealed that LeBron James will be coming into Fortnite as the next icon series cosmetic.

Data miner Hypex also revealed the introductory line for LeBron James that was found in the in-game files. Recently, Epic has rolled out several Fortnite x LeBron James merchandise exclusively for popular streamers.

Popular Fortnite gamer SypherPK was one of the few who received this gift from the developers. He conducted an unboxing video on his Instagram account to reveal what's inside the surprise Fortnite x LeBron James merchandise box.

SypherPK has revealed that Epic has given a golden crown and a short note as part of the Fortnite x LeBron James collaboration event.

SHEESH! Bugha got an Insane pack from Epic revolving around Fornite x Lebron James! #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/KgfMGv6h0C — MSF Happy Power (@HappyPower) July 9, 2021

The note reads:

"On July 14th, the Fortnite Item Shop will be taken over by an icon like no other. Until then, feel free to consider yourself Fortnite's interim king." "So long as the Crown fits!" #KINGHASARRIVED

This note is the final confirmation that Fortnite x LeBron James is happening for real. The event will roll out on July 14th, and gamers are already hyped up regarding the same.

Fortnite × LeBron James



First teaser



I coudn't make the photo in game myself, so i stole the photo from @hypex 🙃 (sorry haha) pic.twitter.com/fiBsufdGfM — Lenny Landfish - Fortnite (@lennylandfish) July 9, 2021

Gamers also reported that a wall mural came up of late in the game. The mural is believed to be a tease for the upcoming Fortnite x LeBron James collaboration.

