Fortnite YouTuber chalks up the perfect Among Us crossover skin

Epic Games teased a Fortnite collaboration with Among Us a long time ago. However, much to the dismay of the community, PUBG New State ended up collaborating with the Innersloth title. Unfortunately, nothing of the sort has been leaked to be coming to the Epic Games' Battle Royale title in Chapter 3.

Among Us is a social deduction title that gained a lot of traffic during the pandemic last year. Casual players and streamers all over the world started bonding with the little astronauts on a stranded spaceship.

Epic Games has secured multiple collaborations that the community has appreciated over the years. Major collaborations like Naruto, Marvel, and DC have kept loopers glued to the game. However, Among Us has long been demanded, and Epic Games is yet to deliver on that front.

Hopefully it’s not scrapped! @D3NNI_yt It’s been 8 months since Fortnite hinted at an Among Us collabHopefully it’s not scrapped! @Dr1ftTheDenier @D3NNI_yt It’s been 8 months since Fortnite hinted at an Among Us collab 😭Hopefully it’s not scrapped!

Recently, a popular YouTuber took matters into their own hands and provided a design that could be used for Among Us skins just in case they ever made it into the game. The skin looks promising, and loopers would like Epic Games to make a move on it.

Among Us skin concept for Fortnite Chapter 3 is quite what loopers might expect

Popular Fortnite YouTuber Top5Gaming recently posted an Among Us skin concept for the game, and it has piqued the interest of the community.

T5G @Top5Gamingx 🤣 Imagine if Fortnite x Among Us looked like THIS Imagine if Fortnite x Among Us looked like THIS 😳🤣 https://t.co/VA4tFCDkQK

Epic Games is yet to land a collaboration with the social deduction title, and there is little doubt that height will be a problem while replicating the tiny astronauts in the Battle Royale title. That said, improvisations were previously spotted with shorter characters like Morty.

Fortnite has a set hitbox for all characters, and all outfits have to fit that frame. This is why Top5Gaming's concept for an Among Us character is stretched out.

The community still believes that there is a chance that the collaboration will happen in the future. Ever since the official Twitter handles of the titles were spotted chatting online, loopers have been waiting for the collaboration to drop. Epic Games is yet to comment on what's preventing the collaboration from coming to life.

The Among Us mode exists in Fortnite and players can play it in the Creative mode. However, it cannot be called a proper collaboration, as Among Us was not credited for the idea behind the mode initially. The Fortnite team later made a formal post to deliver the due credits.

Impostor's mode, inspired by the hit



Role Bias - Agent or Impostor? Get a better chance of getting the role you want

Open Voice Chat Playlist - Discuss who's being shady



Info: Peely Party!Impostor's mode, inspired by the hit @AmongUsGame , received some updates in v18.20 including:Role Bias - Agent or Impostor? Get a better chance of getting the role you wantOpen Voice Chat Playlist - Discuss who's being shadyInfo: fn.gg/br-v18-20 🍌Peely Party!🍌Impostor's mode, inspired by the hit @AmongUsGame, received some updates in v18.20 including:✅Role Bias - Agent or Impostor? Get a better chance of getting the role you want✅Open Voice Chat Playlist - Discuss who's being shadyInfo: fn.gg/br-v18-20

While there is no intel on the collaboration happening anytime soon, enough hue and cry in the community on the issue might change things in the future.

