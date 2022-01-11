Fortnite YouTuber tricks over 1.8 million people into thinking he is Fe4rLess

Fortnite YouTuber SoaR Milo did the impossible by making the community believe that Fe4rless was making a comeback. Former content creator and Fortnite YouTuber Fe4rless has not uploaded a video in over a year. He currently has 9.49 million subscribers on YouTube and his videos have stacked up views in the hundreds of millions.

However, the biggest draw about Fe4rless is his identity - the Fortnite community has no clue who he is. There have been lots of attempts to reveal his real identity, but Fe4rless has always kept it a secret.

Brendan Alley @Cheeeeees4 Fe4RLess @Fe4rLol Not gonna lie this chapter of fortnite is looking pretty promising. I may start making content for this season Not gonna lie this chapter of fortnite is looking pretty promising. I may start making content for this season⭐️ The goats return? twitter.com/Fe4rLol/status… The goats return? twitter.com/Fe4rLol/status…

SoaR Milo took advantage of that secrecy to prank over a million people into thinking that he was Fe4rless, and that the YouTuber was making a comeback. However, what happened in the end was anti-climactic and needlessly harsh, as Fe4rless' fans in the Fortnite community turned out to be much less forgiving.

From a fake TikTok account to taking over a Twitch livestream, SoaR Milo did it all

To perform the ultimate prank, Milo first asked permission from Fe4rless to use his Fortnite account. While he got it with relative ease, the next few steps really made the prank successful.

Other YouTubers, who joined in on the fun, helped boost Milo’s video to popularity. The video went viral overnight and stacked up over a million views.

The rest was easy as Milo impersonated Fe4rless and did a Twitch stream while simultaneously being live on TikTok. He was strategic enough not to show his face in either of the streams.

As the viewership grew, more and more people wanted a face reveal. Fe4rless' fans were elated that their favorite YouTuber was making a comeback.

SoaR Milo @Mileniooo

would really love some feedback because it is something that



still cant believe the tiktok did this good LOL just posted a new youtube video!would really love some feedback because it is something that @cashkeer and i worked really hard on!still cant believe the tiktok did this good LOL just posted a new youtube video!would really love some feedback because it is something that @cashkeer and i worked really hard on!still cant believe the tiktok did this good LOL https://t.co/T1wXUxrOZa

It was all fun until the audience realized it was not Fe4rless, and somebody else. This resulted in Milo being subject to death threats and other such comments. The online hate that was spewed on Milo also proved that the prank was a successful one.

In any case, other content creators might want to think twice before attempting to prank another loyal fanbase after feeling encouraged by Milo's success.

