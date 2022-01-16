Fortnite YouTuber shows how to cancel fall damage with a Flare Gun

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is almost halfway through and players are busy grinding to complete the Battle Pass and unlock all 100 tiers. The Battle Pass contains exclusive Chapter 3 cosmetics and players can unlock Spiderman outfits from tier 100.

Chapter 3 has introduced a ton of new features in the game with tornadoes and lightning being the recent environmental changes for players to explore. The Spider-Man mythic item is also in the game and it has resulted in multiple trick movements that players have been trying to perform. A YouTuber has gone ahead and discovered that the Flare Gun can be used to avoid fall damage in the game.

While the technique might seem a bit tough and almost impossible, it is a really mean trick to deploy during a Fortnite Battle Royale match.

How to use a shrapnel from a Flare Gun to avoid fall damage in Fortnite

YouTuber 'Kobes Shorts' went through a hard trial and error process to find a way to avoid fall damage using the shrapnel of a Flare Gun. This stunt can only be performed from a decent height. This is because the Flare Gun goes up very high in the sky and to time oneself with the shrapnel from a low height increases the error margin.

While there is almost no practical usage of the stunt, it can always be used to style on enemies. The Fortnite community is always on the lookout for new tricks performed by players on the island.

To perform this stunt, players need to build upwards, approximately 10 or more stairs and then use a floor to build a base. Kobe performed it with another player on his team, using him to position the flare close to the base. Players can also do it themselves if they can manage the postioning of the falling shrapnel.

Then all they have to do is successfully step on the falling shrapnel. If done correctly, they will land back on the island with minimal damage which comes from the blasting of the shrapnel once it hits the ground.

Also Read Article Continues below

The trick is quite difficult as it requires immaculate timing but it is a fun one nonetheless.

Edited by Danyal Arabi