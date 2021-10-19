Fortnitemares 2021: How to get all free rewards in Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnitemares 2021 festivities have kicked off royally and Fortnite players are in for a meaningful journey. Apart from all the item shop updates and the new skins, there are also certain free rewards that players can acquire.

Eight new cosmetic items have arrived during Fortnitemares 2021 and they are all free. Ranging from backbling to pickaxe, Epic Games is offering these items for a simple task. Each free Fortnitemare reward has a corresponding challenge. Once players complete the challenge, the free reward will be added to their inventory.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey The following cosmetics are set to be free rewards during Fortnitemares 2021 challenges which should be added in v18.21 (next week) The following cosmetics are set to be free rewards during Fortnitemares 2021 challenges which should be added in v18.21 (next week) https://t.co/3jNZSRfKtb

Diving into the challenges in Fortnite during Fortnitemares 2021

Ahead of the spooky season, developers introduced eight new free rewards through update v18.21. Players need to complete a challenge to unlock each of them. These challenges require players to play the Horde Rush LTM, while others can be completed in normal game modes.

Cube Cruiser Glider – Complete Dark Jonesy’s The Oracle Speaks Punchcard Raven’s Curse Spray – Complete a Fortnitemares quest Moonlit Duel Loading Screen – Complete two Fortnitemares Quests Wrathful Breakout Contrail – Complete three Fortnitemares Quests All-Weather Extractor Pickaxe – Complete Ariana Grande’s Monster Hunter Punch Card Thinking Juice Back Bling – Earn 2,000,000 combined team points in Horde Rush mode Cube Queen Skin – Complete 20 Horde Rush quests Fortnitemares Spray – Earn a team score of at least 400,000 in Horde Rush

The Cube Cruiser Glider and the All-Weather Extractor Pickaxe are the highlights of the free rewards.

Update v18.21 welcomes the Cube Queen

Apart from the completely free rewards, the Cube Queen skin is another exciting reward that comes as part of update v18.21. Although the skin isn't completely free, it will be available to everyone who has purchased the battle pass since it is the Mystery Skin for Chapter 2 Season 8.

Fortnite @FortniteGame You should have known she’d return…🟪Beware Fortnitemares: Wrath of the Cube Queen happening now until November 1. fn.gg/Fortnitemares You should have known she’d return…🟪Beware Fortnitemares: Wrath of the Cube Queen happening now until November 1.fn.gg/Fortnitemares https://t.co/pZfYzQgjS5

Players will have to complete the corresponding challenges to unlock the Cube Queen skin and her variants. These too might be focused on the Horde Rush LTM, so players will have to kill a lot of husks.

