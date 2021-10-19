Fortnitemares 2021: Where to find Flying Brooms in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has a new update that was recently released in the game and players can now log in to check out all the new content that has been added.

UntameableLuna @CubUntameable

-Witch Broom & Prop-ifier are back (floor loot)

-Broom Barrels are back (you find Brooms in them)

-Candy Buckets are back

-Pumpkin Launchers are back in Chests, Shark Loot, Drops

The Cube Queen has revealed herself and can currently be located in the new Cube Town POI in the game. There are tons of new cosmetics, new weapons, jump scare zombies and witch brooms that have returned to the game.

Players can explore the island to find all the new items in Season 8 that are part of the Fortnitemares 2021 event, including witch brooms that allow players to travel around the map during Battle Royale matches.

Witch broom spawn locations in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Players will be able to pick up the witch broomsticks from any barrel location on the map or simply from floor loot. Similar to last year, these broomsticks only have a mythic variant. They were found inside barrels last year, and players can expect the same this year too, but it seems like Epic Games is yet to add the brooms to the barrels.

Witch brooms can easily be located on the floor loot or simply beside barrels on the map. While they spawn randomly, players can be sure that at least one broom will be available in the new Cube Town POI. However, players need to be cautious.

The new Cube Town POI seems to be a hot drop and they will surely be greeted by multiple enemies wanting to take control of the center of the map right from the start of the game.

Witch brooms dash players high up in the sky and allow them to glide around the map with the broom. They can also destroy structures upon coming in contact with them. Players can cancel the broom mid-air. They will fall to the ground but receive no fall damage.

Fortnitemares 2021 has already started in Season 8 and Fortnite players can jump right in to check out all the action in store.

