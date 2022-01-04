How to get free 'Cobra Kai' cosmetics in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Fortnite has recently collaborated with the hit television show, Cobra Kai. The title has added several themed skins and other cosmetics to the Item Shop and announced three new and totally free cosmetic awards. There are three sprays that Fortnite players can unlock by competing in the All Valley Cup.

This is not the first, or the last themed cup Fortnite players can compete in. Epic Games often hosts tournaments with their collaborative cosmetics to drive interest up. Fortnite x Cobra Kai is just the latest example. Here's how players can take advantage of this opportunity.

Fortnite x Cobra Kai is giving players three totally free sprays

There are three sprays players can get:

Miyago-do Spray

Cobra Kai Spray

Eagle Fang Spray

Here's what Fortnite had to say about the latest collaboration:

"It’s time to determine if you’re the student or the sensei. Test the skills you’ve mastered in training and show your opponents no mercy in the All Valley Cup on January 8 for a chance to earn three separate cosmetic Sprays!, This competition will be Solo, and the top performing players in each region will earn Sprays, inspired by the three Dojos of Cobra Kai."

The tournament will be held on January 8, which is five days away at the time of writing. This tournament will function much like other tournaments Fortnite has held.

On that day, players will have a three-hour window to compete in up to 10 matches. Players will earn points based on in-game performance and their placement. A Victory Royale will award 30 points and each elimination is worth a point.

Sprays will be awarded in tiers based on a player's placement in their region when the tournament is said and done.

The top half of players from each region will earn the Cobra Kai Spray. The top 30% of competitors will earn the Miyagi-Do Spray as well. Finally, the top 10% in each region will attain the Eagle Fang Spray and the other two.

The tournament will be part of the Fortnite x Cobra Kai collaboration (Image via Epic Games)

The time of the tournament is ultimately dependent on the region in which the players are. Players can visit the Epic Games website or the Compete tab in Fortnite for more information.

