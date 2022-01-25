From Mr Beast to Nick Eh 30, Fortnite Chapter 3 is winning everyone on the Internet

Fortnite Chapter 3 has been a massive success. Every part of it has been well-received. Spider-Man, the Seven, new POIs, and the return of Tilted Towers has shown that Epic Games can probably do no wrong this season. Famous players, creators and streamers alike agree: Chapter 3 is winning over everyone.

Mr Beast, Nick Eh 30 and more show Fortnite Chapter 3 love

If there was a dry period for Fortnite, it's long gone now. Nearly everyone who has ever dropped into a match is back playing again. Even popular players from other games, like Dream, have started playing the popular Battle Royale.

dream @dreamwastaken George and I were playing fortnite and driving in a car together and heatwaves literally came on the fortnite car radio and we freaked out George and I were playing fortnite and driving in a car together and heatwaves literally came on the fortnite car radio and we freaked out

It had one of the most popular content creators out there wondering how Epic Games managed to pull it off. Their popularity might be at an all-time high. Given how popular Fortnite was at its peak, this is an impressive feat.

He's not alone. The return to the top has been impressive for Fortnite. It's not something most people were expecting to happen. The game had a long run at the top, but that ended, and it wasn't likely they'd be able to replicate it.

The new additions have made this season a hit (Image via Epic Games)

Now, players like Nick Eh 30 love the game once again and aren't ashamed to say it for the whole world to hear.

Nick Eh 30 @NickEh30 I love Fortnite Battle Royale and I want the whole world to know!! I love Fortnite Battle Royale and I want the whole world to know!!

Lazarbeam is just happy that the game was exciting again.

LAZAR @Lazarbeam I am going to give fortnite chapter 3 a good crack



I am keen to be excited for Fortnite again I am going to give fortnite chapter 3 a good crackI am keen to be excited for Fortnite again

Pro players far and wide were excited for what Epic Games was going to do in this chapter, and they haven't been let down.

Bugha @bugha on a real note chapter 3 is looking crazy on a real note chapter 3 is looking crazy

The newest chapter is very young, and the future is promising. If Epic Games can keep it up, then SypherPK's prediction will be spot on.

SypherPK @SypherPK Fortnite is going to have its biggest year since 2018. Fortnite is going to have its biggest year since 2018.

Chapter 3 has brought Ninja fully back to the game, which is no small feat. He was even upset about downtime and not being able to play for a little while.

Everyone on the Internet is wildly thrilled with Chapter 3 Season 1. The game had a peak that many games can only dream of. Now, it might be surpassing that point.

