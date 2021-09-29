"Gliding with a gun": Fortnite Season 8 teaser reveals possible unreleased feature 

There might not be a battle royale game as dynamic as Fortnite. From buildings to items, players can bring almost everything to a gunfight. Unfortunately, the game still lacks certain features that others, such as Apex Legends and Warzone, have.

It seems like Fortnite Season 8 wants to cover all bases and become the most popular battle royale game out there. Therefore, from XP changes to significant map makeovers and even throwback season stories, Season 8 has it all.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is still not over, which means there are a lot more surprises to come. One of them was spotted by popular YouTuber SypherPK following the announcement of the return of the Late Game Arena in Fortnite.

The image had several leaks, ranging from the possible return of Tilted Towers to the arrival of the 'Renegade Raider Skull Trooper.' However, what caught Sypher's eye was that the character in the middle of the image was carrying a weapon while gliding, a feature not yet available in Fortnite.

Can players shoot while gliding in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8?

Shooting while gliding is a feature that isn't yet available in Fortnite. As of now, the only game that allows shooting while gliding is Call of Duty: Warzone. However, from the latest leaks, it seems like Fortnite isn't far behind. If the leaks hold any substance, players will soon be able to carry weapons while hovering in the air.

For the first time since the inception of Fortnite, players might be able to defend themselves from the people shooting at them as they rotate.

Unfortunately, the arrival of this feature is still uncertain. It could be that the Late Game Arena poster was just artwork and the character holding the gun are just a representation.

Late Game Arena returns to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

The popular game mode arrived along with the Bugha Icon Series skin. Sixty players drop into the island, and the game starts directly from the fourth zone.

Late Game Arena is coming back to Fortnite on October 5! To lead up to the return of Late Game Arena you’ll have the opportunity to compete in the Late Game Solo Cup on October 1, followed by the Late Game Trios Cup on October 2.

