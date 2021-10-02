Golden Cube in Fortnite destroys Dr. Slone's alien equipment

Players in Season 8 of Fortnite have witnessed the weird movements of the Cubes on the island. Apart from the Blue Cube, or Bluevin, all other Cubes are moving around and seem headed for the center.

The heart of the island might be harboring the Zero Point beneath it, and that must be what the Cubes are trying to reach.

The Golden Cube, or the Queen Cube, must be at the center of this operation. While it is unclear what the Cubes are planning, they do not seem to be up to any good.

Dr. Slone is one of the resistance leaders tasked with saving the island once again in Season 8 after the alien invasion was dealt with last season.

However, based on recent events on the island, it seems like the Cubes are fighting back to improve their chances of causing mayhem on the Fortnite island.

Dr. Slone's truck destroyed by the Golden Cube in Fortnite Season 8

Dr. Slone's truck met its end at the hands of the Golden Cube when it moved for the 148th time on the island. The truck was carrying alien equipment that would be used against the Cubes at the right time.

However, it has now been destroyed by the Golden Cube. This incident was recorded live by the Cube Tracker Twitter page, which keeps track of all the movements of the various Cubes across the island, especially the Queen Cube.

#FortniteSeason8 #CubeWatch Oh no, Slone. >:)



#FortniteSeason8 #CubeWatch

It seems the attack on the Imagined Order is on and now loopers and Slone have to come up with a different strategy to defeat these mysterious objects.

The Golden Queen Cube just ACTIVATED the Misty Meadows Cube! The 5th Awakening has begun!



#FortniteSeason8 #CubeWatch

Their population also rises as the multiple Awakening events continue to occur, and small Cubes are being born on the island at all sites. Reports suggest the fifth Awakening event has already begun in Fortnite Season 8.

Season 8 still has a long way to go, and loopers will gradually figure out what the Cubes are up to. Until then, they must try not to get smashed by one!

