Green Goblin glides into Fortnite on Oscorp tech's glider

Fans of Spider-Man and Fortnite players alike had been waiting for the leaked Green Goblin skin to arrive in Fortnite. Ever since HYPEX and other leakers informed everyone of its existence, the skin was highly anticipated. That wait is over as Spider-Man's greatest nemesis has finally joined the Fortnite metaverse.

He arrived in a bundle with several other cosmetics. The glider for the Green Goblin features a brand new gliding mechanic. Here's how it works and how to get the bundle.

Green Goblin bundle arrives in Fortnite, introduces new glider mechanic

Fortnite @FortniteGame Your genius comes at a cost.



The Green Goblin bundle arrived for 2,100 V-Bucks, which is a genuine steal. Individually, it houses these cosmetic items:

Green Goblin outfit (1,500 V-Bucks)

Pumpkin Bomb back bling (comes with outfit)

Goblin Glider (800 V-Bucks)

Pumpkin P'axe harvesting tool (800 V-Bucks)

Arm the Pumpkin! emote (200 V-Bucks)

Attack of the Goblin loading screen (only available in Bundle)

The Green Goblin bundle (Image via Epic Games)

All in alll, the bundle will save players 1,200 V-Bucks. There are two rumors floating around regarding this skin. The first is that it will be an NPC in the Daily Bugle POI, influenced by the release trailer for the skin.

The second is that the Goblin is one of many Spider-Man friends and foes that are set to join him in Fortnite. It remains to be seen when or if those will be added.

Players try out Green Goblin's classic move to get on the glider

Rather than simply pulling out the glider below them or hanging beneath them, players have a new way of getting on this glider. Now, players simply throw the glider down below them and leap onto it.

This animation is very similar to how the Spider-Man villain gets onto his glider in his various portrayals. Green Goblin often calls the glider to him and leap down onto it exactly like the player's avatar does.

Recently, Epic Games has gotten more creative with their gliders. The Hawkeye glider is a bow that features another brand new gliding mechanic. Instead of sitting or standing atop it or hanging below, players can windsurf on its side.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan