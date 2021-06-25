How to claim all Fortnite Cosmic Summer rewards in Season 7

Epic Games recently released the v17.10 update for Fortnite Season 7. The update rolled out several new changes to the Alien-themed season, as well as introducing the Cosmic Summer event and associated challenges.

Challenges and quests are extremely popular among gamers. These quests and challenges offer special in-game rewards and valuable XPs that help rank faster in Battle Pass tiers.

Cosmic Summer Quests are no exception, and gamers are eligible to get hold of various in-game items by completing challenges in Fortnite LTM modes.

This article will discuss how to claim all the Cosmic Summer rewards in Fortnite Season 7.

Fortnite Season 7: Cosmic Summer event rewards

Epic rolled out two LTMs for the Cosmic Summer event. Gamers will need to perform specific actions to complete the challenges and gain in-game rewards.

The first LTM to be introduced was the Bios Zone Wars LTM. Loopers can access this map from their Fortnite lobby. However, it should be noted that this mode is only available for the Trios mode.

Cosmic Summer challenges and their rewards for Bios Zone Wars are:

Deal Damage to players in Bios Zone Wars (0/1000) - Brain freeze (Slurpberry)

Get Headshot eliminations in Bios Zone Wars (0/10) - No reward

Gain Health or Apply Shields in Bios Zone Wars (0/500) - Firecracker Freefall

Assists teammates with eliminations in Bios Zone Wars (0/50) - Cloud Llama Board (Cloud Coral Board)

Epic Games recently reported that another LTM named the Pro 100 has been introduced to Fortnite Season 7. Similar to the Bios Zone Wars, loopers will be required to perform certain actions in this mode to complete the Cosmic Summer challenges.

The Cosmic Summer challenges and their rewards for Pro 100 are:

Spend coins to buy items at the vending machine in Pro 100 (0/10) - (Brain freeze) Slimeberry

Deal damage to players with a rocket launcher in Pro 100 (0/1000) - Beach Blast

Revive teammates in Pro 100 - Cloud Llama board (Cloudy Cat board)

ICYMI: Here are the Cosmic Summer Challenges pic.twitter.com/Q5W52Hdolt — Defaults (@DefaultsBR) June 22, 2021

Loopers will be able to get special rewards by completing the Cosmic Summer Quests.

Complete Cosmic Summer Quest (0/2) - Believer Beach loading screen

Complete Cosmic Summer Quest (0/6) - Icy Pop wrap

Complete Cosmic Summer Quest (0/12) - Lil' Treat

Here are the new rewards you can earn during the new cosmic summer challenges pic.twitter.com/3MMhe8JJ0l — X Leaks // Fortnite Leaks (@XLeaksFortnite1) June 25, 2021

Loopers should note that more Cosmic Summer Challenges will be unlocked every day. Additionally, they are advised to monitor the challenges section as Epic will unlock several other Quests regularly.

