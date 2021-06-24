How to claim Fortnite FNCS All Star Cosmetics for free

Fortnite is currently living up to its name as a free-to-play title by providing many free cosmetics. After years of guzzling money from skins and cosmetics, Fortnite is finally turning things around with its free-to-play cosmetics.

With FNCS ongoing, Fortnite players who like to watch the tournament unfold on Twitch can get rewarded for simply watching. Players will have the chance to grab several rewards if they view the FNCS All-Star event. However, players need to take care of a few steps before grabbing the rewards when the tournament goes live.

How to get Fortnite All-Star event cosmetics for free

The simple idea behind the rewards is that if players watch the event, they will unlock the rewards. But before that can happen, Fortnite players eager to earn these cosmetics must have a Twitch account linked to their Epic Games account.

From there, it is simple. First, players need to click on stream with the "Drops Enabled" bar mentioned underneath at the stipulated time. As time passes, players should receive a notification if they have received a drop. If all the steps are done correctly, the rewards should be unlocked without any trouble.

The event is for four days, starting June 23rd and ending June 27th. Different rewards are in store for each day, with the last day being an All-Star bundle. Below are all the timings for the event.

Wednesday, June 23rd- All-Star Emoji

Thursday, June 24th- All-Star Spray

Friday, June 25th- All-Star Screen

Saturday, June 26th- All-Star Bundle

Players need to tune in for 15 minutes each day to unlock the rewards. If they enjoy watching the tournaments, then receiving the rewards is a complete no-brainer.

