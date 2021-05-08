How to claim free Fortnite Spotify Premium reward if you have Fortnite Crew Pack

The exclusive Fortnite Spotify Premium reward is now available to Fortnite Crew Members.

Officials recently revealed the exclusive rewards for Fortnite Crew Members for May. Apart from the Deimos Outfit, users will be eligible for the first three months of Spotify Premium free of cost.

Fortnite Crew Members, don't forget to check your locker in the next few days for the May bonus👀 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 1, 2021

Loopers will be able to enjoy exclusive cosmetics and in-game awards. The Fortnite Spotify Premium reward will also provide them with advertisement-free music streams exclusively free of cost.

The Fortnite Crew Pack is currently available for $11.99 a month, while one month of Spotify Premium costs $9.99. Therefore, it is a wonderful opportunity for loopers to get both services for the price of one.

This article focuses on how to avail the exclusive Fortnite Spotify Premium reward.

How to avail of the Fortnite Spotify Premium rewards

Fortnite recently revealed its partnership with Spotify Premium. The Battle Royale title and the audio streaming company joined hands to offer an exclusive Fortnite Spotify Premium offer to Fortnite Crew Members.

The Fortnite Spotify Premium offer is valid for gamers who hold an active Fortnite Crew Pack subscription between April 22nd and June 30th. Gamers who have a Spotify account but have never used the Premium feature will be able to avail of this exclusive reward.

The announcement read:

“From now until June 30th, 2021, get your first 3-months of Spotify premium for free with an active subscription to Fortnite Crew.”

Travelers beware, Deimos has arrived.



Fortnite Crew Members, grab the exclusive May Crew Pack available now including:



➡️ Deimos Outfit + Styles

➡️ Save the World + Deimos as a Ninja-Class Hero

➡️ First 3 months of @Spotify Premium Free for new Spotify members pic.twitter.com/gElq9zrFRA — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 1, 2021

Gamers can visit fn.gg/SpotifyOffer and follow the steps to redeem the offer. Loopers will be required to agree to the Spotify user agreement and provide a valid payment method and a valid e-mail. Those between the ages of 13 and 18 will be required to fill out guardian consent terms to avail of the service.

The Fortnite Spotify Premium reward is available in selected nations, including Australia, Belgium, Chile, Colombia, France, Germany, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Russia, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States, and Vietnam.

To lure more gamers into the loop, Epic Games has released the Skeletal Soul-Snatcher Deimos as a Fortnite Crew Member reward. The cosmetic will be available in the BR mode. Fortnite has also added the skin as a new Ninja Class Hero in the Save the World segment.

In addition to this outfit, the May Crew Pack includes the Sorrow’s Edge Back Bling and the Reach pickaxe. The Doomed Echo wrap and Skull stalker loading screen are also available along with it.