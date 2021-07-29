How to complete Bounties from Bounty Boards in Fortnite Season 7

During Fortnite Season 7, a strange and mysterious NPC known as Guggimon was introduced to the island. Not much is known about him, except for the fact that he keeps to himself at Lockie's Lighthouse

By the looks of it, Guggimon is mostly unconcerned about the ongoing alien invasion and is now more interested in finding the culprits who stole his latest "JankyVision" filters.

Unable to find the thieves themselves, the NPCs have now turned to asking for help from loopers and anyone willing to help him recover his stolen items. The task at hand is undoubtedly dangerous. To entice players, he is offering a reward of 30,000 experience points to whoever takes down the bounty targets.

Note: Fortnite Week 8 Epic challenges will go live on July 29th at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

How to complete the "Complete Bounties from Bounty Boards" Fortnite week 8 Epic challenge

Players will have to locate the bounty board on the Fortnite island, accept the task and complete it. Upon accepting the bounty from the board, the target must be eliminated within a certain amount of time, or the task expires.

A total of three bounties need to be accepted from the bounty board and completed to finish this task successfully. In addition to the expense points to be gained from the challenge, players will also earn 150 gold per bounty completed. A total of 450 gold can be earned during this challenge.

There are a total of 14 bounty boards scattered across the island. Here are their locations:

Camp Cod Catty Corner Misty Meadows Hydro 16 Slurpy Swamp Greasy Graves Fancy View Believer Beach Boney Burbs Dirty Docks The Orchard FN Radio Lockie's Lighthouse

Players should avoid bounty boards at named locations such as Slurpy Swamp and rather try to land at smaller landmarks to attempt this challenge, as there will be fewer players to compete with.

On the flip side, the more secluded the area in which the bounty board is located, players' bounty targets may be a good distance away. Hence, getting to them could become an issue as the time limit may expire.

