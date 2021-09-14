How to complete a Sideways encounter in Fortnite Chapter 2 season 8

While Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 didn't bring about as many changes to the map as everyone expected (every POI from Season 7 remains), it did bring about something else that is completely new. There's a new dimension in Fortnite: the Sideways.

The Sideways is a Stranger Things crossover that mirrors the show's "The Upside Down". Players can enter this dimension through various locations on the map. The locations that players can use to enter the Sideways are different for every match. Here's how to get in and complete the encounter successfully.

Ready your defenses and cross into The Sideways.



Cubes have crash-landed on the Island and it’s up to us to fight for the Island’s survival...before it’s too late.#FortniteCubed pic.twitter.com/3xczBYKmBJ — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 13, 2021

Completing a Sideways encounter in Fortnite

Players can enter the Sideways through the large orange bubble on the map. First, players must determine which location the Sideways is in a given match by looking at their maps. Players must then proceed to land there and enter the Sideways, but they will need weapons and ammo prior to entering.

Additionally, if players do not or cannot land near the orange bubbles, there are other ways of entering the Sideways. Sideways Anomalies are placed throughout the map and will appear as small purple rifts. They may not always be in the game and are never in the same place, but there is always a fairly good chance to locate one.

Sideways encounters require Fortnite players to fight waves of Cube Monsters. This obviously means that having enough ammo and good weapons is paramount to completing these encounters successfully. Additionally, other players can enter the Sideways and may try to eliminate the players already inside, so it could easily end up being a battle on two fronts.

Once players get inside the Sideways, the encounter will begin almost immediately. Cube Monsters will start coming at players in waves as soon as they get inside. Players will need to defeat all the waves to clear the Sideways encounter.

Fortnite players will immediately be met with waves of Cube Monsters in the Sideways. (Image via Epic Games)

It should be noted that the Sideways is a low-gravity zone, and that building is prohibited, so the game's usual defense tactics are severely limited. However, it is definitely worth the challenge and effort to complete the encounter.

New in Season 8: Sideways Rifle and Minigun. pic.twitter.com/eUj3urUKQx — Fortnite News (@Guille_GAG) September 13, 2021

The Cube Monsters will drop Monster Parts, which can be used to upgrade to Sideways Weapons. However, the Mythic versions of these Fortnite guns can only be purchased from NPCs with gold bars and only one can be active per match.

