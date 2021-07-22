How to complete Ferrari 296 GTB time trials in Fortnite Season 7

Every week in Fortnite brings new challenges and other elements related to the season's theme. For Chapter 2 - Season 7, each week brings new challenges and alien artifacts for players to find and upgrade their Kymera skin.

A new challenge this week is to complete the Ferrari 296 GTB time trials. Players will be awarded 30,000 XP upon completion, so this challenge can go a long way toward unlocking some prized Battle Pass rewards. Here's how to do it.

Ferrari 296 GTB time trial in Fortnite

It's not the first time Fortnite has introduced time trials, so players who have been playing for a while might remember having to do some of these in previous seasons. Either way, Fortnite has brought this mechanic back for Week 7.

An old time trial (Image via Shacknews)

The Ferrari Car is supposed to have blue front & back lights at night, I don't know if that made it to the final model but we'll see when it replaces Whiplashes in 1 hour & 30 minutes! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 22, 2021

This week's time trial can be found in Lazy Lake at the A Lot O'Auto building. While the challenge is named after the Ferrari 296 GTB, it doesn't appear that players need to drive that specific car to complete the time trial.

Here's the location for the Swimming time trials at Lazy Lake and East of Hydro 16. #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/rtP9VeYb8v — Fortnite News (@Guille_GAG) November 28, 2019

The time trial will be marked by a large blue arrow with a clock above it. Players will need to follow the course as it points where to go. In order to start the time trial, players need to visit the exact location as shown below:

Image via Kanga on YouTube

Players should also note that having gas is vital to completing this trial, unlike previous time trials. Vehicles in previous seasons didn't require gas to run, but Fortnite added that mechanic when they made all in-game vehicles drivable.

Running out of gas will ensure players don't complete the Ferrari 296 GTB time trial. There are some gas stations neighboring Lazy Lake, so finding gas shouldn't be too difficult. It is also recommended to do this challenge later in the game, so there are less players to potentially eliminate someone doing this time trial.

Fortnite gas stations (Image via Shacknews)

This challenge, and the rest of the Week 7 Epic and Legendary Quests, will go live at 10 a.m. EST.

Edited by Ashish Yadav