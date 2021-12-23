How to damage opponents at Rocky Reels or Condo Canyon in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has entered its third week and that means there are new challenges arriving as well as a few other changes. The weekly challenges are finally back after a few seasons, where they were replaced by weekly punchards and NPC challenges.

Fortnite @FortniteGame You’ve been playing in the snow for quite some time ❄️



Complete at least 7 Winterfest Challenges to unlock the Snowmando Board Glider. You’ve been playing in the snow for quite some time ❄️Complete at least 7 Winterfest Challenges to unlock the Snowmando Board Glider. https://t.co/VLN8bs7gix

This week, Epic Games has introduced seven new challenges to go along with the WinterFest and Season challenges players already have. Completing these seasonal quests is one of the best ways to level up and unlock battle pass rewards like the Spider-Man skin. One of the challenges is to simply deal damage at two POIs and here's how to do it.

Damaging Fortnite players at Rocky Reels and Condo Canyon

The challenge is one of seven available this week in Chapter 3 Season 1. Unlike in seasons past, Fortnite players don't have to complete the other stages first to unlock the later ones. The challenges can be completed in any order and are listed below:

Search coolers (5)

Slide continuously for 25 meters (1)

Bounce 5 times on Spider-Man’s Bouncers without touching the ground (1)

Talk to Guaco, Bunker Jonesy, and Cuddle Team Leader (3)

Collect stored items from a Tent (2)

Damage opponents at Rocky Reels or Condo Canyon (75)

Hit weakpoints while harvesting (100)

For the sixth challenge, players need to deal a total of 75 damage to enemies in either the Rocky Reels or Condo Canyon POIs. Neither of those are the most popular drops on the new map, but players should definitely expect to encounter more enemies than usual because of this challenge.

Rocky Reels is the second POI players should go to (Image via Epic Games)

Fortunately, the challenge doesn't require any particular type of weapon. They can simply drop in, grab a weapon, and deal 75 damage to complete this challenge. A few shots landed from most weapons (some require less than that) will amount to more than 75 damage, easily completing this seasonal quest.

Also Read Article Continues below

This challenge can easily be completed passively. Players are bound to eventually land in those POIs and will more than likely end up dealing the required damage without even trying to.

Edited by Atul S