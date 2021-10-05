How to eliminate Cube Monsters in the Sideways 15 seconds after gliding in Fortnite Season 8

Fortnite has dropped brand new NPCs into the map and each of them are bringing in new punchcards for players to complete and earn XP. Nitehare, Big Mouth, Grim Fable, and Raven have all landed in Fortnite today. Raven, a skin dating all the way back to Chapter 1 Season 3, is bringing the Dark Skies questline to players.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey New NPC Punchcards:- Big Mouth

- Grim Fable

- Nitehare

- Raven

- Grim Fable

- Nitehare

- Raven https://t.co/XPklmcIByA

The Dark Skies questline has many challenges involving the Sideways, the new dimension added for Chapter 2 Season 8. This includes the third stage of the questline, which asks Fortnite players to eliminate Cube Monsters in the Sideways just 15 seconds after gliding. Here's how players can start this questline and complete that particular challenge.

How to eliminate Cube Monsters 15 seconds after gliding in Fortnite

Raven is already live on the map and players can visit him, purchase items, and start his questline Dark Skies. He can be found at Hydro 16, which is a landmark to the east of Sludgy Swamp.

The first two challenges of his questline do make it difficult to complete the third one immediately afterwards. The first challenge is to destroy Sideways Rocks and the second is to use a corruption vent inside the Sideways.

These can both be completed relatively quickly, but not within 15 seconds. This means that players may need to find a different way to glide into the Sideways to kill Cube Monsters.

Depending on where the Sideways is, or where the anomalies can be found, players may be able to hit a launch pad or use one of their own to glide in. Additionally, if they have either the Venom or Carnage symbiote, they can glide rather easily and complete this challenge.

The Symbiotes in Fortnite allow for glider redeploy and other enhancements (Image via Epic Games)

There are also several windstreams that will allow for gliding, but players have to land and kill three Fortnite Cube Monsters within 15 seconds.

After that, they'll move on to the next stage of the Fortnite questline. The full list of challenges is shown below:

Destroy Sideways Rocks - 30k XP

Launch from a Corruption Vent in The Sideways - 30k XP

Eliminate Cube Monsters in The Sideways 15 Seconds after gliding - 30k XP

Get headshots from above - 30k XP

Destroy Chests with a Harvesting Tool - 30k XP

All of these challenges are live now and can be completed by prospective players looking to unlock more levels in their battle pass.

Edited by Atul S