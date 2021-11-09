How to eliminate an opponent with an SMG in Fortnite Season 8

As part of Fortnite's v18.30.2 update, the NPC Shadow Ops has landed and has brought with her a brand new questline that represents yet another opportunity to level up quickly and bring players closer to reaping all of the battle pass rewards. The Legendary quest for her questline and the final stage is to eliminate an opponent with an SMG.

Players will first need to find Shadow Ops, accept her questline, and complete the first four stages before needing to complete this particular challenge. Here's how they can do all of that and complete the Impromptu Tactical questline.

Completing the final stage in Shadow Ops' Fortnite questline

In order to accept her questline, players will need to visit Shadow Ops at Lazy Lake. She can be found in the southernmost house in this Fortnite POI. Lazy Lake is already extremely dangerous, but will now be seeing increased traffic due to the latest NPC's arrival. Players must accept her questline and immediately begin looking for a Guardian Tower.

Players can find Shadow Ops at Lazy Lake (Image via Epic Games)

Finding a Guardian Tower is the first stage of her questline. They are the dark spiraling structures that have a booster at the top. Visiting one will unlock stage two, which is to collect light bullets, medium bullets, and shotgun shells. This can be done in the majority of Fortnite locations.

The third stage is to deal 150 shotgun damage to Cube Monsters. The fourth is to get one headshot with a pistol (on a player, not a Cube Monster), which can be done with the new Combat Pistol or the old one. That brings players to the fifth and final stage of the questline.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Combat Pistols can be found in Chests, on the ground, and from fishing. The standard Pistol has been vaulted as the Combat Pistol has been distributed throughout the Island. Combat Pistols can be found in Chests, on the ground, and from fishing. The standard Pistol has been vaulted as the Combat Pistol has been distributed throughout the Island.

Fortnite players, if they're still playing after completing stage four, will likely need to then ditch the pistol in favor of an SMG. They will then need to find someone to eliminate them with the SMG. It must also be noted that the challenge is completed only if the killing blow is dealt by the SMG.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey The Shadow Ops NPC + Punchcard will be enabled in an hour and 7 minutes. The Shadow Ops NPC + Punchcard will be enabled in an hour and 7 minutes. https://t.co/Yf3uoWumPr

The full Fortnite questline is:

Visit a Guardian Tower

Collect light and medium bullets and shells

Deal damage with a shotgun to Cube Monsters (150)

Land a headshot on a player with a pistol

Eliminate an opponent with an SMG

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The above challenges are live and can be completed by players looking to gain XP.

Edited by Atul S