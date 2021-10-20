How to get the Cube Cruiser glider for free in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite has released a ton of new challenges, NPCs, and free rewards for Fortnitemares. One of those rewards is the Cube Cruiser, a brand new free glider that players can get for simply completing all five stages of a questline.

Dark Jonesy was already on the island, but now he's got a new questline. This questline is much more chilling and fitting for Fortnitemares and gives away a free reward at the end alongside the XP earned for completing it. The Cube Cruiser is available to players upon completion.

How to unlock the Cube Cruiser for free in Fortnite

To get the questline, players will need to visit Dark Jonesy and accept the new punchcard. Fortnite players who have already completed his initial questline need to be careful when accepting a new one.

𝒦𝒶𝓇𝒶♡ @itismekara #Fortnite Scrolls tell of the Spirit Vessel, a powerful artifact that can restore Dark Jonesy’s visions. Help Dark Jonesy in his The Oracle Speaks Questline to unlock the Cube Cruiser Glider, an unfolded Cube you can ride on!via epicgames.com/fortnite/en-US… #Fortnite Scrolls tell of the Spirit Vessel, a powerful artifact that can restore Dark Jonesy’s visions. Help Dark Jonesy in his The Oracle Speaks Questline to unlock the Cube Cruiser Glider, an unfolded Cube you can ride on!via epicgames.com/fortnite/en-US… https://t.co/emQqfoczNK

Dark Jonesy can be found wandering around in the wreckage of Steamy Stacks. It's in the northeast corner of the map, so players should land there outright.

Collect scrolls at different IO bases - 30k XP

Use a Shadow Stone, then recover the Spirit Vessel - 30k XP

Touch a Cube - 30k XP

Destroy the Corruption Cluster and all Corruption Fragments - 30k XP

Return the Spirit Vessel to the Oracle and hear his Vision - 30k XP

Fortnite Boards @FortniteBoards 🔔 How to Unlock FREE Cube Cruiser Glider in Fortnite Season 8! - Complete The Oracle Speaks Punchcard fortniteboards.com/?p=2098574&utm… 🔔 How to Unlock FREE Cube Cruiser Glider in Fortnite Season 8! - Complete The Oracle Speaks Punchcard fortniteboards.com/?p=2098574&utm… https://t.co/lQ5VaPirsZ

Players need to visit at least two different IO bases for the first stage and collect scrolls there. The scrolls will be blue and are usually found on the ground right inside the main building. They may not be at every base, but Fortnite players have to find the scroll at two different locations.

Scrolls will be found on the floor of an IO base (Image via Epic Games)

After that, head down to the crash site directly below Holly Hedges. Use a shadow stone and find the Spirit Vessel in the northwest corner of that corrupted zone in front of a tree. Players can only interact with it in shadow form.

After finding the Spirit Vessel, touch a cube. Following the v18.21 update, all the cubes are in one place - The Convergence. Then bounce off a cube and head towards the corruption cluster.

Also Read

The cluster is near the center of the map and is denoted with the challenge highlighted. There, Fortnite players will see fragments emerging from the ground. In a whack-a-mole fashion, players need to continue breaking them until the big one emerges and is destroyed.

Then head back to Steamy Stacks because the "Oracle" that needs the Spirit Vessel is Dark Jonesy. There, he will spin a tale of doom and gloom for the island's future. Here, the questline will be complete. Upon return to the lobby, the Cube Cruiser will be available in your inventory.

Edited by Srijan Sen