How to get the Danger Frog Wrap Code in Fortnite Season 7

Epic recently released the Danger Frog Wrap in Fortnite Season 7. Since the developers revealed the news, gamers have been wondering how to get hold of the wrap.

Fortnite often releases exclusive skins and wraps for gamers, and the Danger Frog Wrap is no exception. The Battle Royale segment from Epic has remained one of the most popular games in the community as it frequently rolls out various in-game rewards and cosmetics.

Gamers can claim the Danger Frog Wrap Fortnite item by redeeming it in the game.

Fortnite Season 7: Gamers seek the Danger Frog Wrap Code

The Danger Frog Wrap Fortnite item is one of the rarest in-game items that is yet to be released. Epic has published the wraps exclusively for Fortnite streamers and content creators.

Fortnite content creators are giving out codes to redeem the Danger Frog Wrap during live streams. Loopers can get a hold of these codes to redeem the rare skin in Fortnite from fortnite.com/redeem.

Thank you so much @ttv_tomcornishh for the Danger Frog code wrap! Thank you @FortniteGame @StreamElements for the opportunity😁 pic.twitter.com/IZjPA6rJii — The Comeback Kid (@sahagun1) June 17, 2021

The Danger Frog Wrap Fortnite item was accidentally revealed by the publisher a few days ago. However, the tweet was taken away instantly after the developers realized their mistake.

Currently, the Danger Frog Wrap Codes are with streamers and are not available anywhere else. The coveted wrap is inspired by some frogs who tend to change colors to fend off enemies and predators.

The Danger Frog Wrap in Fortnite serves the same purpose. The coveted wrap automatically changes its color as a sign of warning. Loopers will also notice the wrap changing colors once it is fired. The animation is properly evident in shotguns and snipers as they shoot only one ammo per round. The color transitions in SMGs are faster since they fire a burst of ammo in a short duration of time.

Alright, here's the rest of the codes!



- YRW6Q-V5LSQ-C65QE-CSYQ?

- E7D69-GJQ7X-GVRQT-Q6K7?

- RPU3A-5SGTQ-GVNZX-G3WS?



Replace "?" with either "2", "7" or "S"!

Redeem it here: https://t.co/etnZsVLiUd



(Thanks to @Merl for the codes!) pic.twitter.com/Vb0EmKOGt8 — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) June 19, 2021

Gamers have shown immense interest in the Danger Frog Fortnite Wrap. Many have even expressed their disappointment since it is not available in the Item Shop.

Epic anticipates that it will soon be introducing the coveted Danger Frog Wrap in the Item Shop. It can be claimed in exchange for a few hundred V-Bucks.

The Danger Frog Fortnite Wrap is one of the finest wraps introduced to the game by the developers. Loopers should try to get hold of the coveted wrap before all the Danger Frog Fortnite Wrap Codes are revealed by Epic.

Edited by Srijan Sen