How to get Deep Freeze Bundle in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

The curtains over Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will be drawn soon. The end of the Cubed-themed season will give rise to a new chapter altogether. However, the developers are trying their best to make the current chapter memorable by releasing some fantastic cosmetics for gamers.

Naruto was recently added to the game following a period of long, exhausting waits. Apart from the popular anime character and his associates, loopers can get hold of amazing skins and other in-game items through the Deep Freeze Bundle in Fortnite.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Epic and Warner Bros. collaborate

Epic Games' long list of collaborations is something that almost everyone knows. It boasts some of the most famous names such as Marvel, DC, NBA, NFL, and Samsung.

Recently, Fortnite and Warner Bros. went together to enter a collaboration event. The Deep Freeze Bundle is a part of this collaboration, and gamers can get it through a specific method.

Apparently, the Deep Freeze Bundle is only available for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. It is available both physically and digitally, and loopers can use either of the two ways to get hold of it.

The physical copy is available with physical and online retailers globally. Those who wish to get a digital copy will need to visit the Nintendo E-Shop, PlayStation Store, the Xbox Store, or the Epic Games PC Store.

Purchasing the Deep Freeze Bundle pack will grant loopers a special code to redeem the entire set in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Upon redeeming the bundle successfully, gamers will notice the content of the bundle in their Fortnite inventory.

The Deep Freeze Bundle is a bit expensive and costs $29.99. It consists of the following items:

Frostbite outfit

Cold Front glider

Chill-Axe pickaxe

Freezing Point back bling

1,000 V-Bucks

Since the Deep Freeze Bundle is costly, it is to be seen how many loopers purchase it and add the cosmetics to their collection. The Deep Freeze Bundle is available for a limited time, and those who wish to buy it shouldn't waste any more time and proceed to buy it.

Edited by Ravi Iyer