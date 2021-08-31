How to get Doja Cat 'Kiss me more' Fortnite emote

Fortnite Season 7 recently recieved the v17.50 update. This was the final update for the season, as in less than two weeks time, Epic will introduce Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

The update rolled out several new changes to the island. The developers have been consistent in the regular content updates, and they lived up to the expectations following the v17.50 update.

One of the most recent additions to the Fortnite franchise is the "Kiss Me More" emote. Ever since it was released, gamers have been eager to know how to get hold of it in the game.

Fortnite Season 7: V17.50 update rolls out famous song as emote

Epic introduces several cosmetics in one season of Fortnite. Some of these cosmetics are part of collaboration or variants of Fortnite skin. The developers make it a point to release some new skins as well.

The v17.50 update rolled out one such original skin that was basically a concept art developed by an artist from the community.

The artist who goes by the name Dahja was honored by Epic. The developers rolled out skins developed by him and gamers will be able to see it in Fortnite following the update.

I can not even explain how much happiness is filled inside me, Epic Games I love you with all my heart. Thank you for making my dreams come true. WELCOME TO FORTNITE JOY I LOVE YOU BABIE 😭🌈 pic.twitter.com/66rUhYcxQx — Dahja 🦋 (@DahjaCat) August 31, 2021

The cosmetic is part of the Free Skate Set and is available in the Fortnite Item Shop. Gamers who buy this will be getting the Doja Cat "Kiss Me More" emote in Fortnite.

Gamers will remember that a Doja Cat emote was released in 2020 that featured the song 'Say So.' The recent addition to the Doja Cat song is part of the cosmetic and features the "Kiss Me More" song.

check out the new emote "Roller vibes" with music by Doja cat (Kiss me more) coming soon#Fortnite #DojaCat #FortniteSeason7 pic.twitter.com/3Bdo2wnLVI — ASTRO - Fortnite Leaks & News 🪐 (@ASTROxBR) August 31, 2021

Usually exclusive emotes are available as independent units in the Item Shop. Gamers can purchase them for lesser V-Bucks. However, the recent Kiss Me More emote has been added as part of the skin, and Epic has not revealed whether it will be available as a single unit in the game or not.

Epic has gained immense praise from gamers for adding concept art cosmetics to the game. Gamers have taken to social media accounts to praise the artist as well. These kind gestures from the developers certainly mean a lot to the artists and gives them inspiration to carry on with their ambition.

Gamers also revealed that they prefer these original cosmetics over the collaboration ones.

