How to get Fortnite armored Batman Zero skin code in Season 7

The final issue of Batman Zero Point comics is out now, and gamers have the amazing opportunity to get hold of the coveted Fortnite armored Batman Zero skin in the game.

Gamers have successfully claimed free Harley Quinn skin and other in-game items belonging to other characters from the Batman series. However, the hype around the comic series was mostly due to the opportunity to get hold of the free Batman outfit at the end of the series.

The final issue of the coveted comic series has the code to redeem the armored Caped Crusader cosmetics. Gamers have been wondering how to get a hold of the redeem code for the item.

Fortnite Season 7: Code to redeem the Armored Batman skin

Fortnite's collaboration events are quite popular among gamers. These collaborations often reward exclusive cosmetics and in-game items for free. Gamers look forward to these events to add the coveted cosmetics to their collection.

The Fortnite x Batman Zero Point collaboration event was slightly different from the rest. It was revealed that six Batman Zero Points comics will be released and each issue will contain a special redeem code.

Gamers will be able to redeem cosmetics and in-game items using these redeem codes on the official website. It was revealed that upon redeeming all six codes, gamers will get the Fortnite armored Batman skin as a special reward.

I just unlocked Armored Batman Zero skin in Fortnite, by redeeming all 6 of the comic book issue codes. pic.twitter.com/lakwcl3zRh — Supreme Leader Dylan (@Legendary_Dylan) July 6, 2021

In order to get the code, gamers will need to get hold of the printed edition of the comic from any local outlet. Next, gamers will need to visit Fortnite's official website and login to their accounts.

Once the login has been completed, gamers will be required to put in the code and redeem the item. Gamers will be able to see the coveted skin once they log into the game.

Loopers hailing from the United States can also take the help of another method to get the codes. Gamers need to subscribe to the DC Universe Infinite. Subscribing to this website will fetch a soft copy of the code and gamers can redeem the items from the official website.

It should be noted that the coveted Fortnite armored Batman skin will only be rewarded to gamers if they have successfully redeemed all six codes from the Fortnite Batman Zero Point comic series.

Edited by Gautham Balaji