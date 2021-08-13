How to get the Fortnite Minty Legends Pack: Release date, pricing, and other details

Fortnite is releasing a new pack called the Fortnite Minty Legends Pack. The pack will be released as a digital and physical version, much like other packs. The Last Laugh Bundle, Corrupted Legends Pack, Lava Legends Pack, and more have all followed a similar release method.

All the details about the upcoming pack have not yet been released, but players can expect another great pack to come to Fortnite. Here's everything on the upcoming Minty Legends Pack.

The Fortnite Minty Legends pack is set to be released on November 2

Regarding the latest drop, Epic Games said:

"Even though it’s summer, you can start planning for cool new looks this holiday season. Coming November 2, 2021, the Fortnite Minty Legends Pack includes 10 fresh items, including three refreshing twists on fan-favorite characters."

Those refreshing twists include Fresh Aura, Minty Bomber, and Skellemint Oro.

The Brite Bomber has had several variations. Image via Epic Games

Along with those skins, there will be seven other items in the Fortnite Minty Legends Pack. Three "chilling" back blings, three "spearing" pickaxes, and one "spicy hot" wrap.

Physical and digital copies of this pack will contain both releases and will be released the same day. These can be purchased in stores or through Fortnite. Players should note that physical copies are limited in quantity. They will likely run out soon. Digital copies don't have a limit.

The price for the Fortnite Minty Legends Pack has not yet been finalized. However, similar packs have been released for roughly $30, depending on where they were purchased. The Minty Legends Pack will likely cost something similar.

Three outfits, three back blings, three pickaxes, a wrap, and 1,000 V-Bucks would likely total almost 10,000 V-Bucks, which would cost a lot more than the pack would likely be sold for.

