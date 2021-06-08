How to get the Fortnite Season 7 Victory Royale Umbrella

Epic Games has recently released the v17.00 update, and gamers are curious about Fortnite Season 7 Victory Royale Umbrella.

The all-new Fortnite season grants loopers the opportunity to claim a season-specific victory umbrella. Gamers are eager to know the steps to claim this coveted Season 7 Victory Umbrella, and this article reveals details of the same.

Fortnite Season 7: Steps to claim the Victory Umbrella

Several leaks from data miners indicated that the Fortnite Season 7 Victory Umbrella would be designed to keep the Alien theme in perspective.

The Victory Umbrella reflects the new season perfectly. The top portion resembles a UFO, while the neon pink hue and metallic finish have made it even more desirable.

Gamers will be eager to get a hold of this item as soon as possible.

Fortnite - Chapter 2 Season 7 Victory Royal Umbrella! For the season pic.twitter.com/DzktHunuk7 — Gamingforlife17 (@Kyle12262931) June 8, 2021

Getting the Fortnite Season 7 Victory Umbrella is very easy. Loopers will have to enter a battle royale match and claim the Victory Royale. Returning to the lobby after winning a game will reveal the option to claim the Victory Royale Umbrella.

Once claimed, gamers will be able to view the umbrella, named Invasion, on their accounts. The name reflects the probable Alien invasion that the Fortnite island is going through right now.

Loopers should keep in mind that the Season 7 Victory Royale Umbrella will only be available after winning a BR round. It won't be accessible via winning the Team Rumble or any other LTMs.

Fortnite Season 7 should be over on September 12th, and gamers can claim the umbrella by winning a match before that date.

The latest season has added a lot of new features and weapons. The introduction of aliens and UFOs has made the old battle royale a bit more interesting. Gamers have been excited about the season from the moment the leaks started pouring in during Season 6.

Epic has done a commendable job by getting players excited. The transition from the Primal theme to the Alien theme was marked with several alien activities on the island.

Since the publisher has rolled out the update, gamers are advised to drop onto the island and check out the features added to the game. They must also get into the BR mode to try and get a hold of the Season 7 Victory Umbrella.

