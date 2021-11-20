How to get Fortnite X Moncler skin in Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite is collaborating with yet another high fashion brand. Recently, Fortnite landed what was one of the biggest collaborations in its history by getting Balenciaga to partner with them for skins, back blings, challenges, and even a Creative hub. This time, the French luxury fashion brand Moncler is taking its turn in the Fortnite spotlight.

Epic Games recently announced the partnership with an official trailer, exciting Fortnite players and fans of high fashion as well. The Balenciaga skins were a major hit, and the Fortnite Moncler skins are certainly poised to be just as successful. This article will reveal how to get the new skins.

Fortnite Moncler skins: How to get all of them

These skins will be arriving in the Item Shop tomorrow. Fortnite had this to say about their new arrivals:

"As you’re ascending the mountain near Catty Corner, building a tower, or elevating another way, watch your fashion transform as you go up — and also come back down. A new form of self-expression enters Fortnite with the Moncler Classic Set, based on the summit-centric spirit of fashion label Moncler and available in the Item Shop starting November 20 at 7 PM ET."

Since they are Item Shop skins, they will obviously require V-Bucks to own. While there may be opportunities to unlock them, there are currently no other methods announced. That may change in the future, but for now, the only players who get them will be those ready to spend V-Bucks.

The Fortnite Moncler skins set will include the Andre and Renee skins, which are influenced by the 6 Moncler 1017 Alyx 9SM collection by famed designer Matthew Williams.

Both skins will be reactive (Image via Epic Games)

They will also have the following cosmetic items available:

Umbra-tube Back Bling

Umbra-Axe Pickaxe

Para-Pluie Glider

The Summit Loading Screen

Given that there are two skins, a back bling, a pickaxe, a glider, and a loading screen, it can be assumed that these will all come in a bundle. They will likely be available individually, too.

The skins will likely be 1,200 or 1,500 V-Bucks, with the back bling and pickaxe at a possible price of 800 V-Bucks. The Glider will probably be 1,200 as well, with the loading screen only being available as part of the bundle.

Edited by Atul S