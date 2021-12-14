×
How to get all free Llama Rama rewards in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

The Fortnite x Rocket League rewards can be unlocked by all players (Image via Epic Games)
Zachary Roberts
ANALYST
Modified Dec 14, 2021 09:13 PM IST
Fortnite and Rocket League have collaborated once again, this time for the launch of Rocket League Sideswipe, a new mobile game. As part of the collaboration, there are a few challenges in this new game that will give out rewards in both titles for players who complete them.

The game has just launched and is in its first season. Players can find it on the App Store or Google Play Store and begin playing and unlocking free rewards now. Here's how.

Steps to get Llama Rama Fortnite x Rocket League rewards

This is a big event for both of these games as the rewards go to both places. Here's what Epic Games had to say about it on their blog:

"Season 1 of Rocket League Sideswipe is here! To celebrate the recent launch of this Rocket League mobile experience, Rocket League and Fortnite are hitting the pitch together for a new Llama-Rama event. Complete Challenges in Rocket League Sideswipe for rewards in it AND Fortnite! This Llama-Rama runs from December 13 at 1 PM ET to December 27 at 1 PM ET, 2021."
Unfortunately, the rewards cannot be earned in by playing Fortnite. Players will have to download and complete the challenges in Rocket League Sideswipe on their mobile device.

Note: Players' Fortnite accounts should be linked to Rocket League Sideswipe for the rewards to reflect in their accounts.

Rocket League Sideswipe is a brand new game for mobile (Image via Epic Games)
Here are the challenges:

  • Play 5 online matches in any playlist
  • Fortnite Reward: Banner featuring Chapter 2 Season 6’s Cluck
  • Rocket League Sideswipe Reward: Topper - Top Llama
  • Play 10 online matches
  • Fortnite Reward: Octane Cruiser Back Bling
  • Rocket League Sideswipe Reward: Wheels - Umbrella Royale
  • Score 30 goals in online matches
  • Fortnite Reward: RL GG Spray
  • Rocket League Sideswipe Reward: Player Title - “Extra Ordinary”
  • Win 10 online matches in any playlist
  • Fortnite Reward: Renegade Blaze Contrail
  • Rocket League Sideswipe Reward: Wheels - Llama
  • Earn MVP in 3 online matches
  • Fortnite Reward: Octane Whomper Pickaxe
  • Rocket League Sideswipe Reward: Octane Decal - Loot Llama
Players can expect the rewards to show up the next time they log back in to their Fortnite accounts.

Edited by Danyal Arabi
