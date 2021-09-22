How to get free PlayStation Plus rewards in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Free emote, contrail, and glider

Fortnite has a new celebration pack that players can get for free. It contains a free rare emote, contrail, and a glider. However, the pack is not entirely free as it is only available to PlayStation Plus subscribers.

So technically, Fortnite players who pay for the extra subscription on PlayStation will be able to grab this pack for free.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is live, and a lot is going on the island. Players are witnessing Kevin the Cube and the Golden Cube roll all over the island, birth mini-cubes, and move towards what seems like the Zero Point.

While nobody knows what will happen this season, players will not want to leave a chance to grab free cosmetics to sport on the island.

Claim the PlayStation Plus Fortnite celebration pack today

Fortnite players who also subscribe to the PlayStation Plus service can simply go ahead and claim the free rewards from the store. Below are the steps to claim the free rewards:

Go to the Store and search "Fortnite"

Scroll down beneath the other paid packs available for players. It should show up as Fortnite- PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack. Click on it to open the description

Click on 'Download'

Go back and re-open Fortnite

Free rewards should be available now in-game

Below are the items players will find in their inventory after claiming the free rewards:

FNAssist - News & Leaks @FN_Assist



Includes:

- Square up Emote

- Blue Viper Glider

- Colbat Cloudbreak Contrail A new #Fortnite PlayStation Plus pack is now available for free with the subscription!



Includes:

- Square up Emote

- Blue Viper Glider

- Colbat Cloudbreak Contrail https://t.co/aUUtJHKKRi

Blue Viper Glider

Cobalt Cloudbreak Contrail

Square Up emote

The Blue Viper glider is reactive and the digital box on top of the glider shows the exact distance from above to the marked position on the ground. However, players might sometimes notice a disparity between the in-game distance scale and the glider's meter. The glider also has a contrail of its own and the speed of the digital contrail increases with the forward speed of the glider.

The emote is a traversal one as well. Players will notice a distinct change in the beats of the music when the character starts moving compared to when it stands still. The PlayStation Celebration Pack is one of a kind and is definitely worth redeeming if the player owns the subscription.

