How to get the free Rift Tour umbrella in Fortnite Season 7

Epic Games has finally confirmed the speculation regarding a live concert in Fortnite Season 7. The rumors have been growing strong ever since data miners revealed the news on their social sites. However, Epic has not disclosed the identity of the performer.

The upcoming Fortnite Live Concert Event has been named the "Rift Tour," and the developers have rolled out a handful of quests for loopers to complete. It was also revealed that gamers would be getting the opportunity to grab a free Rift Tour umbrella.

Fortnite Season 7: Gamers expected to get free Umbrella from the concert

Fortnite has a long list of successful collaboration events. Out of them, all live concerts stand out in terms of popularity. Gamers enjoy taking a break from the usual Battle Royale mode to attend these concert events.

Epic has confirmed the possibility of another live concert event in Fortnite Season 7. The developers have maintained mystery around the performer, although several leaks indicate it is Ariana Grande.

"From August 6-8, take a musical journey into magical new realities where Fortnite and a record-breaking superstar collide. Dive into the Rift Tour."

Collaborative events are popular as they bring several exclusive in-game items, cosmetics, and free goodies. Gamers can view these events to claim these items.

It's official - The Fortnite "RIFT TOUR" is happening August 6th - 8th!



(99% featuring Ariana Grande!) 🎤 pic.twitter.com/elMnDAFGEB — Ali-A (@OMGitsAliA) July 29, 2021

It has been revealed that gamers will be getting a free Rift Tour Umbrella in Fortnite Season 7. Usually, free rewards are available for claim once gamers complete certain quests during the promotional events.

Epic has released a few quests that reward gamers with free in-game items. However, the Rift Tour umbrella is not present. The coveted umbrella might be available from the quests that will go live in the coming days.

Other loopers speculate that the Rift Tour umbrella will only be available once players attend the live concert event.

The social tab for the upcoming Fortnite concert has gone live. Players can view different time slots for different zones and when their friends are attending the event.

Ariana Grande performs in the #Fortnite Rift Tour event on August 6th, 7th and 8th with 5 total showtimes!



Here are the UK times: pic.twitter.com/nFnds9vmg3 — FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) July 29, 2021

The first set of challenges rewards with the Cosmic Cuddles loading screen, Rift star-piece spray, and the Cloudy Kitty emoticon. Epic will unravel some significant details on August 2nd.

