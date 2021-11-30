How to get the free Tiger Spray in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Given that Fortnite is a completely free-to-play game, it's surprising how often they give free cosmetics. The entire business model for Fortnite is to make money off of V-Bucks sales (and packs, but that's not as prominent), which are used to buy cosmetics. Regardless, Fortnite players are often the recipient of a gift from Epic Games.

This time, Fortnite players can unlock a completely free spray for the end of Chapter 2 Season 8. Here's how to unlock it.

Fortnite giving away free spray to players with code

There are several different methods that Fortnite employs to release free cosmetics to players. Often, they will simply send the item to players, and it will be there when they log in. This time, players will need to enter a code for the free Tiger Spray in Fortnite.

Courtesy of iFireMonkey and CheZcake on Twitter, the Tiger Spray emote can be had by all players who enter the code: C64MD-U62R2-2B6ZM-6EQ4L. Here's how to do it.

Visit the https://www.epicgames.com/fortnite/en-US/redeem website.

Log in to the appropriate Fortnite account.

Enter the code in the text bar.

Click Redeem.

Confirm it is for the correct item.

Activate the reward.

Log in to Fortnite and accept the reward.

Fortnite codes can be redeemed on the Epic Games website (Image via Epic Games)

These codes are first-come, first serve, which can be frustrating for many players who miss out and don't get to unlock them because others have used up the code.

MackJack @MackJackTwitch @iFireMonkey bruh. how do you leakers get these so fast. Really frustrating. @iFireMonkey bruh. how do you leakers get these so fast. Really frustrating.

For those who are fortunate enough to redeem the code in time and receive the free spray, it's a wonderful gift from Epic Games. It can be frustrating for those that miss out, though.

It should be noted that this code may not work anymore, as the code was initially posted a while ago. Players should keep an eye on Fortnite content creation accounts and the official Fortnite account for any codes or free cosmetics that may be given away in the future.

