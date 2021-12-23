How to get Frozen Peely, Krisabelle and Blizzabelle skins early in Fortnite Chapter 3

Fortnite Winterfest is here and players are opening up the free gifts that Epic Games offers them every year. There are tons of great rewards (and a few not so great ones) that are totally free for players.

Out of several other rewards, there's one skin in a gift box, one as a free reward and one that is thawing presently. Here's how to get each of them.

How to unlock all free Winterfest skins in Fortnite Chapter 3

1) Krisabelle

Krisabelle is the top gift in the cabin (Image via Epic Games)

The Krisabelle skin is the big reward from Crackshot's Cabin, which is now being run by Sgt. Winter. There are 14 total gifts available in the cabin, seven on either side of him. On the right side is the Krisabelle skin, but it's being held for last. Here's how to get it a little bit early, though. Players should open all the six gifts besides Krisabelle to be able to obtain her skin.

Log into Fortnite. Visit Sgt. Winter's Cabin. Go to the gifts on the right side of the screen. Open all six of the gifts besides Krisabelle, which is the tallest box. Krisabelle will be available as the next gift after that.

2) Blizzabelle

Blizzabelle is a style variation of Krisabelle. They're the same skin, but Blizzabelle sports a winter blue outfit instead of the red that Krisabelle has. Here's how Fortnite players can get it:

Open Fortnite on the Epic Games Launcher. Navigate to the Item Shop. Claim the free reward, which is under the Special Offers & Bundles tab.

Unfortunately, this is only available through the Epic Games Launcher, which is only available for PC players. Xbox, mobile, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch players won't be able to access it through their console.

3) Frozen Peely

Frozen Peely, a variation of the classic Peely skin, will be available for free this holiday season as well. It can be claimed after it thaws out, which many believe will happen very soon. Here's how players will be able to unlock it in Fortnite Chapter 3:

Open Fortnite. Visit the new Crackshot's Cabin. Navigate to the left side of the cabin. Select the gift that was previously frozen. Open the Frozen Peely skin.

After players follow all the steps, the Frozen Peely will become available in the players' inventory.

