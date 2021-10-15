×
Create
Notifications

How to get the Goo Buddies wrap in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

The Goo Buddies weapon wrap can be acquired for free in Fortnite (Image via Tabor Hill/YouTube)
The Goo Buddies weapon wrap can be acquired for free in Fortnite (Image via Tabor Hill/YouTube)
Zachary Roberts
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Oct 15, 2021 12:09 AM IST
News

There's a new weapon wrap in Fortnite. Weapon wraps can change a weapon's look when a player holds it, which offers further creativity and customization to the player. The Goo Buddies wrap is available, and a few will be able to get it for free.

It's unclear whether or not other players will be able to get it. It's also uncertain if this addition can be acquired from the Item Shop or solely through this method. Furthermore, it remains to be seen how many people will be able to unlock it.

Regardless, here's how they can do that.

How to unlock Fortnite Goo Buddies for free

Content creators who reached out to a certain Twitter user were able to get the Goo Buddies weapon wrap for free. In return, the latter informed players on how to acquire a code for the latest cosmetic item in Fortnite.

The place to go is VbaqsTTV on Twitter, who has codes available.

1x goo buddies wrap,
- Follow @Vbaqsttv @uhhHadZ and @HadZ2237229
- like + rt
- Ends in 12 hours, good luck!
#Fortnite #FortniteSeason8 #Fortnitemares #Giveaways https://t.co/DXt40Vxvqh

In order to enter, players need to follow the accounts mentioned in the tweet as well as liking and retweeting the original tweet. This giveaway is currently happening on his page, so players can rush over there to try and be one of the winners. Time is ticking, though, as there are less than eight hours to go before it wraps up.

Additionally, players should follow this account as he is also giving them away through other methods. His Discord (and other socials, found in the link in the bio on Twitter) is also a good place to go to look for codes and giveaways. Twitch streams, which are often announced on his Twitter, have been the place for random giveaways as well.

Giving a goo buddies wrap to someone in my stream within the next 5 minutes twitch.tv/vbaqs

These aren't the first giveaways this account has hosted for the Goo Buddies wrap and they probably won't be the last one. The wrap can also be applied to certain skins and cosmetics, like the Customized Captain, allowing more modifications to a Fortnite player's appearance than others.

Also Read

Fortnite has several customizable skins that can work well with this wrap (Image via Epic Games)
Fortnite has several customizable skins that can work well with this wrap (Image via Epic Games)

It's unclear when these giveaways will end or if the wrap will be available through other methods at this time, so players should hurry and try to be one of the lucky winners. Otherwise, they may not be able to acquire this item at all.

Edited by R. Elahi
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी