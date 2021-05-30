How to get the Harley Quinn Rebirth skin in Fortnite Season 6

Harley Quinn Rebirth skin is the first cosmetic gamers can redeem with the Fortnite x Batman comics.

The Fortnite x Batman comic has six issues, and each issue reveals a cosmetic item that can be redeemed in the game. Season 6 will get over soon and loopers are wondering how to get hold of the Harley Quinn Rebirth skin.

This article will reveal the steps necessary to get the coveted Harley Quinn cosmetic.

Fortnite Season 6: Claiming the Harley Quinn Rebirth skin

The first step to claim the Harley Quinn Rebirth skin will be to get hold of the first issue of the Fortnite x Batman comic. The code to redeem the cosmetic will be available in the comic.

Gamers can also sign up for the DC Universe Infinite subscription. Subscribing to the service will fetch gamers the code to redeem the cosmetic via email. However, this service is exclusively available to residents of the United States of America.

Harley Quinn's DC Rebirth costume is the first of several new items and skins being added to Fortnite. pic.twitter.com/4LZVKQ21ho — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) February 26, 2021

Apart from these two methods, gamers have no other option to get access to the code to redeem the Harley Quinn Rebirth skin.

Gamers will have to head to Fortnite.com/redeem once they have the redeem code. Loopers will have to log in to their Epic Games account.

After logging in, gamers will be required to enter the code and click the redeem button. This will redeem the Harley Quinn Rebirth skin and gamers can view it as soon as they log into Fortnite.

Harley Quinn cosmetic is extremely popular among loopers. Therefore, it will be a bit difficult to get hold of the first issue of Fortnite x Batman comics.

Finally got the rebirth Harley quinn skin #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/tNlGNwyhQt — SiXial (@SiXialYT) May 26, 2021

Loopers hailing from the United States of America can subscribe to the above mentioned service to get the code digitally. However, gamers belonging from other countries will have to get the codes from the comic.

Gamers can get hold of the Harley Quinn Rebirth skin by purchasing the Fortnite x Batman comic (Image via Epic Games)

Redeeming all six codes from the Fortnite x Batman comics will reward gamers with an exclusive Fortnite Batman Armored skin.

Recently, Harley Quinn made a comeback in the Fortnite Item Shop as well. Gamers can log into the game and buy cosmetic and in-game items in exchange for V-Bucks.