How to get a headshot with a Pistol in Fortnite Season 8

Fortnite has officially launched their latest hotfix update. v18.30.2 is officially live and has brought two main changes to the game. First, Shadow Ops has landed and is the latest NPC to hit the island. She brings with her another punchcard, good news for players still trying to gain more XP and collect battle pass rewards. Alongside her, the Combat Pistol weapon is making its debut.

The Combat Pistol can be found in Common to Legendary rarity and can be used in one of the Shadow Ops challenges. The fourth stage of the Shadow Ops questline requires players to get a headshot with a pistol, which can be the newest Combat Pistol or the original pistol. Here's where to find Shadow Ops and complete the challenge.

Finding Shadow Ops and getting a pistol headshot in Fortnite

Unfortunately, Shadow Ops can be found in one of the busiest locations in Fortnite. She'll be wandering around the southernmost building in Lazy Lake. Lazy Lake is already the most popular landing spot in Fortnite and will certainly be seeing an increase in traffic now. The familiar chat icon will pop up when players get close enough to her exact location.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Combat Pistols can be found in Chests, on the ground, and from fishing. The standard Pistol has been vaulted as the Combat Pistol has been distributed throughout the Island. Combat Pistols can be found in Chests, on the ground, and from fishing. The standard Pistol has been vaulted as the Combat Pistol has been distributed throughout the Island.

The first stage is to visit a Guardian Tower. Players will need to complete this challenge before moving on to the next stages. Players will then need to collect light bullets, medium bullets, and shotgun shells. Fortunately, this stage can be completed at any location.

There are several Guardian Towers around the map (Image via Epic Games)

Players will then need to take a shotgun to the Sideways and deal 150 damage to Cube Monsters. This can be done at the main Sideways POI or in a Sideways Anomaly.

After that, players will come to the fourth stage, which just requires players to land one headshot on a player with a pistol. For this reason, it is wise to carry a pistol in matches until players have completed the challenge.

The entire questline is:

Visit a Guardian Tower

Collect light and medium bullets and shells

Deal damage with a shotgun to Cube Monsters (150)

Land a headshot on a player with a pistol

Eliminate an opponent with an SMG

ALSO READ Article Continues below

All of these challenges are currently live and can be completed.

Edited by Atul S